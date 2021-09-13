Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils face competition from Manchester City for English star; Real Madrid confident of securing French ace next summer, and more - 12th September 2021

Manchester United climbed to the top of the points table after a thumping win over Newcastle United on Saturday. The Red Devils have now scored 11 times in the league this season, the joint highest so far in the division after four games.

Meanwhile, United could face competition from Manchester City for the services of an English midfielder. Real Madrid are confident of securing a Red Devils star next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 12th September 2021.

Manchester United face competition from Manchester City for Declan Rice

Declan Rice (right) is wanted by both Manchester clubs

Manchester United will face competition from Manchester City for the services of Declan Rice, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils remain eager to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big admirer of the player, and believes Rice could be the final piece of his midfield jigsaw. However, the Norwegian was put off by West Ham United’s £100 million valuation of the player this summer.

Manchester United were expected to face stiff competition from Chelsea in the race for Rice. However, the Blues eventually settled for Saul NIguez, who moved to Stamford Bridge on loan with an option to buy. So the London side might have ended their pursuit of their former player. However, the Red Devils will now have to contend with their bitter rivals, Manchester City, for the Englishman's services.

United 'to face competition from City' for £100m Declan Rice transfer next summer

The Citizens believe Rice could be a perfect replacement for Fernandinho, despite already having Rodri in their squad. City are not expected to baulk at the Hammer’s asking price for the Englishman, which could spell trouble for Manchester United.

Real Madrid confident of securing Paul Pogba next summer

Paul Pogba has been on fire this season.

Real Madrid are confident of securing the services of Paul Pogba next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo.

Manchester United are locked in negotiations with the Frenchman’s representatives over a new contract. Pogba’s current deal expires next summer, so the Red Devils are desperate to extend his stay. Unless he puts pen to paper on a new contract, the Premier League giants might have to try and offload their star in the winter.

🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️



No player has ever matched this tally in the opening four games of a Premier League season

Pogba has picked up seven assists from four appearances for Manchester United so far this season. Real Madrid, though, are convinced the Frenchman will arrive at the club as a free agent next summer because he has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Diego Forlan hails Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a tremendous return to Manchester United.

Diego Forlan believes Cristiano Ronaldo made the right decision by rejoining Manchester United.

The Uruguayan played with the Portuguese during his stint with the Red Devils. Speaking to Marca, as relayed by The Hard Tackle, Forlan claimed Cristiano Ronaldo will be received as an idol at Old Trafford.

“I think he chose very well. Manchester is his home, where he really began his career in the elite and where he also won everything. I think Cristiano has made a great choice. At Old Trafford they will surely receive him for what he is: an idol,” said Diego Forlan.

