Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils favorites to sign Spanish midfielder, club end pursuit of English star, and more - 1st August 2021

Manchester United has used the summer very well so far. The Red Devils have already secured the signatures of Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton, while the arrival of Raphael Varane has also been confirmed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get his team back to the pinnacle of success and is preparing for the upcoming campaign accordingly.

Manchester United is expected to make a few more changes to their squad before the end of August. The Red Devils have turned their attention to midfield, while Solskjaer could also offload a few of his fringe players in the coming days.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from August 1, 2021.

Manchester United favorites to sign Spanish midfielder

Saul Niguez

Manchester United is leading the race to sign Saul Niguez this summer, according to The Express via Mirror. The Red Devils are eyeing reinforcements in midfield at the moment and have a long-standing interest in the Spaniard.

Liverpool has been tracking Saul for some time, but they have fallen behind their bitter rivals in the race now. Atletico Madrid is willing to let the Spaniard leave after securing the services of Rodrigo De Paul.

Saul is open to a new challenge, having fallen down the pecking order under Diego Simeone, and Manchester United is ready to offer him an escape route out of the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Spaniard’s representatives are scheduled to arrive in the UK to initiate negotiations with both the Red Devils and Liverpool on Sunday.

Saul wants his future sorted within this week so he can prepare for the new season. Hence, a move could materialize quickly.

Representatives of Atletico Madrid and Saul Niguez will fly to England on Monday to discuss a move to the Premier League, with #mufc and Liverpool leading the race for his signature. [mirror] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 1, 2021

Manchester United can sign the Spaniard for £35 million to £40 million but is expected to face competition from the Reds for the Spaniard’s services.

Red Devils end pursuit of English star

Declan Rice

Manchester United has ended their pursuit of Declan Rice, according to The Express via Goal. However, the Red Devils are expected to reinforce their midfield before the end of August as their transfer funds have not yet been depleted.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to cut the gap between his side and Manchester City in the coming season. The Norwegian believes a new midfielder is the need of the hour at Old Trafford.

Manchester United has been monitoring Declan Rice but has ruled out a move this summer due to West Ham United’s £80 million valuation of the Englishman. The Red Devils are now expected to pursue alternate midfield targets.

Manchester United wants €20m for Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira

Manchester United wants €20 million to part ways with Andreas Pereira, according to The Hard Tackle via Ekrem Konur. The Brazilian has struggled to break into the Red Devils starting XI and spent last season on loan at Lazio.

Pereira has dropped down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskajer and is not part of the Norwegian’s plans for next season.

The Serie A side was proposing another loan spell for the Brazilian, but Manchester United wants to permanently offload the player this summer.

However, if the Red Devils fail to find a suitor for the 25-year-old, he might be sent on loan once again.

