Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils firmly behind Erik ten Hag; Benjamin Sesko opens up on future, and more - October 4, 2023

Manchester United lost 3-2 at home to Galatasaray on Tuesday (October 3) in the UEFA Champions League. Rasmus Hojlund scored a brace, but it wasn’t enough as the Red Devils slumped to their sixth loss across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils remain firmly behind manager Erik ten Hag despite the team's poor start to the season. Elsewhere, RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, a United target, has opened up on his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 4, 2023:

Manchester United firmly behind Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are backing Erik ten Hag to steer their ship away from troubled waters, according to The Guardian.

The Dutch manager took charge of the first team at Old Trafford last summer and enjoyed a decent debut campaign. Ten Hag helped his team finish third in the league, won the EFL Cup and reached the FA Cup final.

However, things have been far from rosy this season, with the club enduring one of their worst start to a Premier League campaign. The Red Devils have lost four of their seven league games.

They have also lost their opening two Champions League games in a season for the first time. The situation has raised questions of Ten Hag, who has appeared bereft of ideas at times.

However, Manchester United are willing to be patient with the Dutchman and believe he remains the ideal man to take the club back to their glory days. The club are also aware that injuries to key players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez haven’t helped Ten Hag's case.

Benjamin Sesko opens up on future

Benjamin Sesko has remained coy about his future. The Slovenian striker is a long-term target for Manchester United, who have roped in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer.

With Ten Hag building a team that can fight on multiple fronts, Sesko remains a target for the Red Devils. Sesko told The Telegraph that he's enticed by the idea of playing in the Premier League.

“I am not thinking about where I want to go next. I don’t have a favourite club to be. It’s important to make the right decision from where I have been.

"I just want to focus on here, and let’s see what happens. It’s hard to say what will happen; you know? I could be great or not that great! Of course, it would be nice to play there (England), but, first of all, let’s focus on right now,” said Sesko.

The 20-year-old joined RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg this summer.

Jadon Sancho must apologise or leave in January, says Fabrizio Romano

Jadon Sancho’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Jadon Sancho must apologise to Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff to turn his Manchester United career back on track, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward is currently training away from the Red Devils’ first team following a controversial social media statement.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that a move away from Old Trafford remains a real possibility for Sancho at the moment.

“For the moment, there is no change at all, Ten Hag and his whole coaching staff want Sancho to apologise. Until then, Sancho will keep training with the youth team, not the first team,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“A move away in January now remains a very concrete possibility – we know that this is increasingly an option for Sancho. It’s becoming increasingly concrete.

"It’s being discussed internally, though it’s not yet clear which clubs will be in the race and whether it would be a loan or a permanent transfer.

Romano also added that Borussia Dortmund haven’t initiated plans to bring their former player back to the Signal Iduna Park.

“From what I’m hearing, at the moment Borussia Dortmund have not started concrete contacts to bring Sancho back, but it’s still very early. We will see in the next months.

"There’s no clarity yet on Dortmund’s strategy for January, as it also depends on their UCL group outcome. There are many things to clarify, but one thing is clear for Sancho – apologise, or leave the club in January,” wrote Romano.

Sancho has been a massive disappointment since joining Manchester United from the Bundesliga giants in 2021. He has bagged only 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.