Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils given chance to sign Bundesliga goal machine, club want English midfielder in Jesse Lingard swap deal, and more - 21st August 2021

Manchester United are all set to travel to St. Mary’s Stadium on Sunday to keep their bandwagon rolling. The Red Devils got off to a brilliant start to the new season last weekend, defeating Leeds United 5-1 at home. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to call upon new signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane for the game against Southampton. The Norwegian is gearing up for more additions to his squad this summer.

Manchester United were afforded the opportunity to sign a Bundesliga striker earlier this summer. The Red Devils are eyeing reinforcements in midfield at the moment and are also working to renew the contract of one of their brightest stars.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 21 August 2021.

Manchester United given chance to sign Bundesliga goal machine

Lewandowski this summer" height="524" width="800" /> Manchester United have turned down the chance to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer

Manchester United were handed a chance to secure the services of Robert Lewandowski earlier this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Window Podcast. However, the Red Devils turned down the opportunity to sign the Bayern Munich striker, as they were deterred by his €110m asking price.

Liverpool and Manchester City were also afforded the opportunity, but like Manchester United, neither were eager to splash out such an astronomical fee for the player. Lewandowski’s future has come under the scanner of late, with multiple reports claiming he wants to leave the Bavarians. The Polish international’s current deal expires in 2023, and he is expected to leave next summer. The Red Devils are among the clubs he could end up at next year.

Manchester United’s striker requirements are not dire at the moment. However, the Premier League giants could be in the market for a new marksman after Edinson Cavani departs next summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could then be tempted to bring Lewandowski to Old Trafford.

Red Devils want English midfielder in Jesse Lingard swap deal

Declan Rice" height="537" width="800" /> Manchester United remain interested in Declan Rice

Manchester United could ask West Ham United to include Declan Rice in any potential deal for Jesse Lingard, according to The Express via The Telegraph. The Hammers are eager to sign Lingard on a permanent deal after he impressed on loan last season. The Red Devils are willing to let him leave but will enquire about the possibility of Rice moving to Old Trafford as part of the move.

Any approach from West Ham to re-sign Jesse Lingard could prompt #mufc to ask about signing Declan Rice, but Rice fears West Ham’s valuation would scare off United #mulive [@Matt_Law_DT] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 21, 2021

The Englishman is disillusioned with life at West Ham United, as his £100m price tag has kept suitors at bay this summer. Rice is open to a move, but Manchester United could face competition from Chelsea and Manchester City for his services.

Bruno Fernandes happy to extend his stay at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes is happy at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes is delighted with life at Manchester United and has no intentions of leaving Old Trafford, according to The Express. The Portuguese has been a revelation since joining the Red Devils in January 2020. Even though the player is tied to the club on a long-term deal, the Premier League giants are eager to reward him with an improved contract.

#mufc are still working on renewing Bruno Fernandes' contract and negotiations are ongoing on his salary. He's happy to stay #mulive [@FabrizioRomano] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 21, 2021

Bruno Fernandes has picked up where he left off last season, starting the new campaign with a hat-trick against Leeds. Manchester United are currently negotiating his salary and talks have progressed smoothly so far.

