Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils hold Serhou Guirassy talks; Inter Milan want Anthony Martial, and more - December 22, 2023

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League game against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday (December 23). Erik ten Hag’s team will be keen to pick up a win as they look to break into the top-four.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have held talks with the representatives of VfB Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy regarding a possible move in January. Elsewhere, Inter Milan are keen on United attacker Anthony Martial.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 22, 2023.

Manchester United hold Serhou Guirassy talks

Serhou Guirassy has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been in touch with Serhou Guirassy’s camp to discuss a possible move in January, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Guinea forward has been on fire this season for VfB Stuttgart, scoring 19 goals and setting up two in 16 outings across competitions. His efforts have caused a stir across Europe and forced the Old Trafford hierarchy to take note.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season, despite investing a small fortune to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer. The Danish striker is yet to scored in the Premier League, with the club only managing 18 goals in 17 games.

The situation has forced Erik ten Hag to consider a move for a new No. 9 in the winter, and Guirassy has popped up on his radar. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano confirmed that the 27-year-old will be available for €17.5 million this winter.

"They also had some conversations with people close to Serhou Guirassy, who is doing fantastic at Stuttgart and has a release clause in January for €17.5m. So these are all candidates,” said Romano.

He continued:

“These are all players that Manchester United discussed internally, and they know the conditions of the deals because they had conversations with people close to these players. But at the moment, it is still not something advanced in terms of negotiation with their clubs."

Football Insider have named Manchester United as the frontrunner in the race for Guirassy.

Inter Milan want Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial is wanted at the San Siro.

Inter Milan are eager to bring Anthony Martial to the Serie A, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The French forward has been a disappointment in recent seasons at Old Trafford and is a peripheral figure under Ten Hag.

The 27-year-old has registered two goals and as many assists in 19 outings this season and is not an indispensable part of plans for the Dutch manager. His contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the campaign, but he's unlikely to be offered a new deal.

The Nerazzurri are paying close attention to his situation and are willing to prise him away at the turn of the year. The Serie A giants want to add a suitable cover for Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram and have identified Martial as an option. It's unclear whether Inter want a loan deal or are willing to sign the Frenchman permanently, though.

Southampton eyeing loan move for Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo has turned heads at Southampton.

Southampton are looking to sign Amad Diallo on loan in January, according to Football Insider.

The Ivorian forward enjoyed a spectacular loan spell with Sunderland in the 2022-23 season, registering 14 goals and four assists in 43 outings across competitions. He was expected to get a steady run in Manchester United's first team this campaign but picked up a knee injury in pre-season that has seen him miss 25 games.

The 21-year-old is expected to make a return to action soon, and the Saints want to prise him away in January. Amad is likely to struggle for regular game time at Old Trafford in the second half of the season, and a temporary move away could help him regain his confidence and fitness.

