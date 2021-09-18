Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils hopeful of completing Jude Bellingham transfer; Mino Raiola opens up about Paul Pogba future, and more - 17th September 2021

Manchester United are preparing to take on West Ham United on Sunday in the Premier League. The Red Devils are ready to put the disappointments of their midweek defeat to Young Boys behind them. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be plotting to add to United's stellar away record in the league against the Hammers.

Meanwhile, off the field, Manchester United are quietly hopeful of completing a deal for Jude Bellingham. Mino Raiola has opened up about the future of Paul Pogba, whose current deal with the Red Devils expires next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 17th September 2021.

Manchester United hopeful of completing Jude Bellingham transfer

Manchester United remain hopeful about securing the services of Jude Bellingham.

Manchester United are harbouring hopes of securing the services of Jude Bellingham, according to The Express via The Independent.

The Red Devils failed in their attempt to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford in the summer of 2020. Bellingham went on to join Borussia Dortmund, and has lived up to his billing so far. That has left the Premier League giants ruing their missed opportunity.

However, Manchester United are cautiously optimistic about completing a move for the Englishman. The Red Devils have enjoyed a stellar summer, completing deals for Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still wants reinforcements in midfield and attack, with Bellingham among the targets in the middle third of the pitch.

The 18-year-old already has a long line of suitors for his services, but Manchester United are leading the race for his signature at the moment. The Red Devils have turned their focus back to youth under Solskjaer, and are hoping to add Bellingham to their roster soon.

Mino Raiola opens up about Paul Pogba future

Mino Raiola has claimed Paul Pogba could return to Turin.

Mino Raiola has claimed that Paul Pogba could join Juventus next summer. The Frenchman has entered the final year of his current contract with Manchester United, and will be free to begin negotiations with other clubs in January.

The Red Devils are determined to keep Pogba at Old Trafford, and are locked in negotiations to extend Pogba's deal. The player has been in red hot form this season, picking up seven assists from four games in the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC #Juve Mino Raiola to Rai Sport: “Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Man Utd and we’ll see what happens. Juventus? Paul still loves Turin. There’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes - but it also depends on Juventus plans”. 🔴 @CorSport Mino Raiola to Rai Sport: “Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Man Utd and we’ll see what happens. Juventus? Paul still loves Turin. There’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes - but it also depends on Juventus plans”. 🔴 @CorSport #MUFC #Juve https://t.co/dQvi8ckDGY

However, Raiola insists his client’s future isn’t sorted yet. In an interview with RaiSport, the super agent also kept the door open for Pogba's return to Juventus.

“Pogba’s contract expires next year. We will talk to Manchester and see. For sure Turin has remained in his heart, and he cares a lot about these things. The possibility of returning to Juventus is there, but it also depends on Juve…” said Raiola.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted midfield reinforcements in the summer

Manchester United were interested in Declan Rice this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted Manchester United to reinforce the midfield this summer, according to Caught Offside via The Independent. Despite investing in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils have looked vulnerable in the middle of the park.

Declan Rice was an option Manchester United explored at length. But the Red Devils baulked at West Ham United’s £100 million valuation of the player. Solskjaer could reignite his interest in the player next summer, though.

Edited by Bhargav