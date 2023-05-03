Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify 3 Harry Kane alternatives; David de Gea backed to remain No. 1, and more - May 3, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for a visit to the Amex to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday (May 4) in the Premier League. Ten Hag's men are coming off a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have identified three alternatives to Harry Kane. Elsewhere, David de Gea is tipped to remain the No. 1 at Old Trafford next season. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 3, 2023:

Manchester United identify three Harry Kane alternatives

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United have identified three alternatives to Harry Kane, according to Four Four Two.

The English striker is Erik ten Hag’s priority target this summer, with the Dutch manager keen to add a world-class No. 9 to his ranks. The 29-year-old enters the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur this summer bur is yet to sign a new deal.

However, the Red Devils are aware that prising Kane away from Spurs would be no walk on the park. Manchester United have identified fall-back options in the event they fail in their quest to snap up the player.

The first alternative is Randal Kolo Muani, who has lit up the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt this season. The Frenchman has 20 goals and 14 assists in 40 games across competitions.

If a move for Kolo Muani fails to materialise, Ten Hag could turn to AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham. The Englishman could cost around €65 million, but if there’s a rush for his signature, Manchester United could target Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

David de Gea backed to remain No. 1

David de Gea is expected to continued his stay at Old Trafford.

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth reckons David de Gea will remain the No. 1 at Manchester United if he signs a new deal.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s contract with the Red Devils expires this summer, and he's locked in negotiations to extend his stay. The 32-year-old has divided opinion among fans largely due to his lack of ball-playing ability.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that he expects De Gea to continue as the No. 1 at Old Trafford.

"If David de Gea signs that new deal, they're in talks. There are also some reports that they are close to that new deal, then I would expect de Gea to remain as the number one goalkeeper at United next season," said Sheth.

Sheth added that Erik ten Hag has already hinted that he trusts De Gea.

"There was that news conference that Erik ten Hag did after the Sevilla game, arguably de Gea’s worst game of the season, where the whole team played really badly, but De Gea was culpable on two or three of those goals that Sevilla scored," said Sheth.

He continued:

"Ten Hag was asked the question: what about the contract? Is he still going to be the number one keeper next season? Questions along those lines, and his response was: look, he's got the most Premier League clean sheets, and he's shown he is a capable keeper.”

Manchester United could have to sign a backup for the Spaniard, with Dean Henderson likely to leave.

Erik ten Hag sets high ambition for Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho has extended his stay at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag reckons that a lot more will be expected of Alejandro Garnacho in the coming season.

The Argentinean forward exploded into the scene at Manchester United this campaign, earning admiration from clubs across Europe. The Red Devils moved quickly to tie the 18-year-old down to a new deal this week to ward off interest from potential suitors.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Brighton game, Ten Hag said that Garnacho deserves the new contract.

"First of all, I think he has the prize, and it's a prize, and he also shows he can make the final steps. Not only the talent but also he made it. But now it's a new start, a restart, and now the expectations will be higher. The demands will be higher, and he has come this way," said Ten Hag.

He continued:

"He has a strong character, and that is why he is there in the moment, on this level, and he did it by himself. But now it is coming; (there is) more work to go because the demands are higher. We expect more from him, but it is great he made it because it (shows) that we will give young players opportunities - but they have to deserve it."

The Argentinean is currently sidelined with an injury but is expected to return to action before the end of the season.

Poll : 0 votes