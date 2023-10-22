Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify Erik ten Hag replacement; Jadon Sancho future undecided, and more - October 22, 2023

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday (October 21) in the Premier League. Goals from Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot moved the team up to eighth in the table.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have identified a replacement for manager Erik ten Hag. Elsewhere, attacker Jadon Sancho's future at Old Trafford remains undecided.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 22, 2023:

Manchester United identify Erik ten Hag replacement

Manchester United could move for Graham Potter if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag, according to The Sun.

The Dutch manager enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at Old Trafford after taking charge last summer. However, things haven't been as rosy this season, with the Red Devils losing six of their opening 12 games across competitions.

The situation has raised doubts about Ten Hag's future. Sir Jim Radcliffe is close to acquiring 25% stakes in Manchester United and could turn to Potter unless the Dutchman turns things around.

Potter is yet to take up a job after being sacked by Chelsea last season. However, his struggles with the Blues raises concerns about his suitability for the Old Trafford job.

Jadon Sancho future undecided

Jadon Sancho's future at Old Trafford remains undecided.

Manchester United are yet to make a decision on Jadon Sancho, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward is training away from the first team following a controversial social media post questioning his manager. The Red Devils are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the player in January.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United want to find the right solution for Sancho.

"Yeah, they've not decided yet on that, I think they will discuss that once they have the guarantee that they will find the right solution for Sancho. So, I think, this is something that will be discussed in December or close to the January transfer window," said Romano.

He continued:

"I'm told that at the moment they have not decided anything. Scouting the players you've mentioned is absolutely normal, because we speak about talents. And so for Man Utd, it's obvious to do scouting activity on those players."

Sancho is unlikely to play for the Red Devils again unless he apologises to Ten Hag for his public outburst.

Tim Sherwood slams Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane has struggled with fitness issues at Old Trafford.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood is least impressed with Raphael Varane.

The French defender joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2021 but has endured a mixed stay. His injury woes have been well documented, with the player missing four games this season due to a knock.

Sherwood told William Hill that Varane hasn't lived up to the hype at Old Trafford.

"One player that really annoys me is Raphael Varane. I think he is getting away with it. He is never fit, and when he is fit, he’s bang average.

"We all know he’s had a great career, but at the same time, everyone is happy to jump on the back of Harry Maguire whilst Varane just gets away with it," said Sherwood.

He continued:

"The ones who play more football are simply more durable, and they can play week in week out. Varane seems to play once, and, then, be injured again for two weeks. He seems to be picking his games, but when he plays, he’s not that brilliant anyway."

Sherwood also criticised Ten Hag for not choosing players based on their performances:

"Ten Hag is not judging players equally, and he’s just chucking people onto the pitch and hoping one of the superstars wins him the match.

"As soon as one of the superstars is fit, he takes the likes of Hannibal and McTominay out of the team, and they end up losing football matches," said Sherwood.

The Red Devils are expected to sign a new defender in 2024, with Harry Maguire likely to leave.