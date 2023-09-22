Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify Erik ten Hag replacement, Scott McTominay to be sold, and more - September 22, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (September 23). The Premier League giants will be keen to get back to winning ways after three back-to-back defeats across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have identified a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag after a tough start to the season. Elsewhere, the club are planning to offload Scott McTominay in January.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from September 22, 2023.

Manchester United identify Erik ten Hag replacement

Manchester United have identified Arne Slot as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag, according to 1908.nl. The Feyenoord manager has been very impressive in recent times, helping the Dutch club win the Eredivisie last season. He also took his team to the final of the UEFA Europa Conference league last campaign, but ended up on the losing side.

Slot's rise hasn't skipped the attention of the Old Trafford hierarchy, who are reportedly considering a change in management at the moment. Ten Hag has overseen the Red Devils' worst start to the season in decades and there are rising doubts about his ability to turn things around. The Dutch manager hasn't been helped with the injury record this season, with multiple first team players currently sidelined.

Ten Hag has also banished Jadon Sancho from the first team squad following a disciplinary issue. Manchester United are now monitoring the situation with concern and reoortedly aren't averse to taking a tough decision. The game against Burnley could be crucial and a defeat is likely to pile the pressure on Ten Hag. The Dutch manager has his hands full with problems at Old Trafford right now.

However, his team showed massive improvements last season, winning the Carabao Cup as well as securing third place in the league. As such, the Red Devils might be willing to afford him a little more time.

Scott McTominay to be sold

Manchester United are planning to cash in on Scott McTominay, according to Fichajes. The Scottish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford and was put up for sale in the summer. West Ham United were interested in the 26-year-old, but the Red Devils' £40m valuation put them off.

McTominay got a rare start under Ten Hag against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, but did little to justify his place in the team. He started again against Bayern Munich in midweek, but it was mostly due to the multiple injuries in the squad. The Scot was ineffective against the Bavarians as well and it now appears that his time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Manchester United signed Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat to bolster their squad this summer, and also have Kobie Mainoo in the ranks. It is hard to imagine a place for Scot in the team once all three are back to full fitness. As such a move away from Old Trafford could be in the best interests of all parties.

Joe Hugill close to renewal

Joe Hugill is close to extending his stay at Manchester United, according to Manchester Evening News. The 19-year-old has developed in leaps and bounds since arriving at Old Trafford three years ago and is now at the threshold of first team football. While he's yet to break into Erik ten Hag's squad, Hugill has managed to impress the Dutch manager in pre-season and training.

The Red Devils decided to rope in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer, but are relatively light in the No. 9 department. Anthony Martial's injury woes make it hard to count on him, which is why Manchester United want to ensure Hugill stays around. The 19-year-old will reportedly put pen to paper on a three-year deal, with the option of an additional year.