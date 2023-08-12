Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify Harry Maguire replacement; Sofyan Amrabat agrees terms, and more - August 12, 2023

Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford for their Premier League season opener on Monday (August 14). Erik ten Hag will hope to continue his team’s resurgence in the new campaign.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have shortlisted two players as possible replacements for defender Harry Maguire. Elsewhere, Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has agreed personal terms ahead of a move to Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 12, 2023:

Manchester United identify Harry Maguire replacement

Benjamin Pavard has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Jean-Clair Todibo and Benjamin Pavard as possible replacements for Harry Maguire, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender is set to leave Old Trafford this summer to join West Ham United. The Hammers have struck a deal with the Red Devils, who're now pursuing a replacement for the 30-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United want to identify Maguire’s replacement before letting him go.

“From what I am being told, Harry Maguire has yet to agree personal terms with West Ham but that will not be a problem.

"West Ham have already reached an agreement with Man United, which was confirmed by David Moyes at his press conference on Friday, so the London club feel like this deal will get done,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“However, it is my understanding that United want to wait and see who will be the replacement for their former captain before letting him leave Old Trafford this summer.

"Man United had scouts watching Jean-Clair Todibo on Friday night, and they are also keeping an eye on the situation of Pavard at Bayern Munich – as the player wants to leave.”

Pavard has reportedly informed Bayern Munich that he wants to leave this summer

Sofyan Amrabat agrees personal terms with Red Devils

Sofyan Amrabat is likely to arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Sofyan Amrabat has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, according to transfer insider Alfredo Pedulla.

The Moroccan midfielder is a priority target for Ten Hag at the moment, and the Red Devils are already working to get him to Old Trafford. While the English giants are yet to strike a deal with Fiorentina, they have managed to convince the 26-year-old to move.

Manchester United have offered the player a contract worth €4.5 million per year, and the player has accepted the terms. With Fred out of the club, the Premier League giants are inching closer to Amrabat, but they might still need to offload a couple of players more.

Amrabat has been contacted by Liverpool, Bayern Munich and clubs from Saudi Arabia, but he only has eyes for the Red Devils.

FC Twente want Facundo Pellistri

Facundo Pellistri is likely to go out on loan this summer.

FC Twente technical director Arnond Bruggink has admitted that the club are trying to script a loan deal for Facundo Pellistri this summer.

The Uruguayan forward has been in decent form for Manchester United in pre-season but is likely to be sent out on loan to secure regular game time.

Bruggink told De Oosttribune that Twente need the Red Devils’ help to make a move financially possible.

“The name Pellistri sets the bar very high. I understand that. He is a Manchester United player. He played a match against Bilbao last Sunday, in which he was just very good. (That) doesn't help much, I can tell you,” said Bruggink.

He continued:

"What we have to do is keep the agent on a leash. And we also have to keep the United manager on a leash. In the end, it's also about finances. We simply can't afford a player like that, so United have to cooperate.”

Pellistri has already annouced earlier this summer that the Premier League giants are working to find him a suitable club to go out on loan.