Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify Inter Milan defender as Aaron Wan-Bissaka replacement; Luis Enrique slammed for David de Gea decision, and more - 7 June 2022

Manchester United failed to break into the top four of the Premier League last season. The Red Devils only finished sixth in the league and will play in the UEFA Europa League in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford outfit have identified an Inter Milan defender as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Elsewhere, Paul Robinson has slammed Luis Enrique for his decision to omit David de Gea from the Spain squad.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 7 June 2022:

Manchester United identify Denzel Dumfries as Aaron Wan-Bissaka replacement

Denzel Dumfries could be on his way to Old Trafford

Manchester United have identified Denzel Dumfries as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to The Peoples Person via Calciomercato.

The Dutchman has been a revelation since joining Inter Milan last summer. The 26-year-old appeared 45 times for the Nerazzurri, scoring five goals and setting up seven more.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United and Bayern Munich are keen on signing Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries this summer.



(Source: Calciomercato) Manchester United and Bayern Munich are keen on signing Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries this summer.(Source: Calciomercato) 🚨 Manchester United and Bayern Munich are keen on signing Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries this summer. (Source: Calciomercato) https://t.co/ypjBbhPB6R

His exploits have endeared Dumfries to the Red Devils, who are looking to bolster their right-back position. Wan-Bissaka has failed to impress and could be allowed to leave this summer. Manchester United want to bring in the Dutchman to take his place. Inter Milan could be forced to sell to adhere to FIFA Financial Fair Play norms. The Red Devils could get their man for around €30m, but will face competition from Bayern Munich.

Paul Robinson slams Luis Enrique for David de Gea decision

David de Gea has been dropped from the Spain squad

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has criticized Spain manager Luis Enrique for omitting David de Gea from the national team squad. Enrique claimed De Gea was not selected because of his poor distribution skills.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



#mufc David De Gea is favourite to become Manchester United captain next season 🧤 David De Gea is favourite to become Manchester United captain next season 🧤🇪🇸#mufc https://t.co/uZP8gCvqAR

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said the decision was unfair as De Gea was outstanding last season for Manchester United.

“I’ve heard it said about De Gea before. Personally, I don’t think his distribution is that bad. It is not one of the best but it has improved and got better in recent years. Luis Enrique wants to play a certain way,” said Robinson.

He continued:

"Goalkeepers are not there just to keep the ball out of the net anymore. They have to be an extra outfield player, if you like. It really is a matter of personal choice and personal opinion."

He added:

“I think De Gea has been top class this season. I certainly wouldn’t leave him out of the Spain team because of doubts over his distribution. De Gea will be gutted because he’s had such a good season at Man United. He’s been the best player in a struggling team.”

Noel Whelan warns Christian Eriksen against joining the Red Devils

Christian Eriksen is wanted at Old Trafford

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has warned Christian Eriksen that he would struggle for minutes if he joined Manchester United. The Danish playmaker turned his career around after a brilliant season with Brentford and is currently linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said Eriksen shouldn’t settle for a bit-part role at the moment.

“Eriksen has put himself back into the shop window for these bigger clubs. Brentford showed the faith in him, gave him the opportunity. The rest of the Premier League have sat up and taken notice. He’s put in some great performances for club and country since coming back, and he’s re-adapted really well,” said Whelan.

He continued:

“He would enhance any team – but he doesn’t want to sit on the bench every week or play a bit-part role. Eriksen is a better player when he can be that star man and playing week-in, week-out. That’s what he’s got to think about when he’s looking at this offer from Man United.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far