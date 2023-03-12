Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify Jude Bellingham alternative; club sent Bruno Fernandes warning, and more - March 11, 2023

Manchester United will look to pick up all three points when they face Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 12) in the Premier League. The Red Devils are coming off a 4-1 win over Real Betis at home in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have identified a Real Madrid midfielder as an alternative to Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, former West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce has advised the club to remove Bruno Fernandes as temporary captain.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 11, 2023:

Manchester United identify Jude Bellingham alternative

Eduardo Camavinga is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Eduardo Camavinga as a possible alternative to Jude Bellingham, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils have had their eyes on the French midfielder for a while but failed in their attempts to sign him in 2021. The 20-year-old opted to join Real Madrid but has struggled for regular game time.

United are keeping a close eye on his situation. Manager Erik ten Hag is expected to bolster his midfield at the end of the season. Manchester United would ideally like Jude Bellingham to join them this summer. However, they're aware of the intense competition for the Englishman’s signature and are preparing contingency plans.

The Red Devils want to move for Camavinga and Frenkie de Jong this summer. However, the Frenchman is an integral part of plans at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Los Blancos are unlikely to let him leave.

Red Devils sent Bruno Fernandes warning

Bruno Fernandes has been indispensable under Erik ten Hag.

Sam Allardyce has warned Manchester United that Bruno Fernandes cannot be trusted with the armband.

The Portuguese midfielder has been the Red Devils’ stand-in captain in the absence of Harry Maguire. His leadership qualities have been questioned following the debacle against Liverpool last weekend, even though the 28-year-old redeemed himself against Real Betis.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Metro, Allardyce said that Fernandes’ explosive nature could harm the club.

“Well, he’s like that though isn’t he, he’s temperamental. It’s in his nature, isn’t it? He waves his arms about, we had enough of that with him last year as if it wasn’t his fault. It’s his temperament; it’s the way he shows his emotions and waves his hands, which, as a manager, is the last thing that you want,” said Allardyce.

He added:

“He’s a technically brilliant player, but he might not have leadership qualities. You’ve got to pick out leadership qualities in your side and those qualities come in many forms. You can’t put the best player as captain if he’s not a leader because you might destroy his game. Some players might turn around and say “why don’t you shut your mouth? You’re playing rubbish aren’t you, so what are you telling me for?’”

Fernandes has appeared 41 times across competitions for Manchester United this season, registering eight goals and 12 assists.

Andy Mitten praises Wout Weghorst

Wout Weghorst arrived at Old Trafford this January.

Journalist Andy Mitten has said that Wout Weghorst redeemed himself against Real Betis.

The Dutchman joined Manchester United on loan from Burnley in January and has been involved in every game for them since then. While his struggles in front of goal have been well documented, his work ethic has been widely praised.

However, speaking on the Talk of the Devil Podcast, as cited by Man Utd News, Mitten said that Weghorst will be judged by the number of goals he scores.

“He’s going to be judged at United by how many goals he’s scored, and against Betis things were not going his way. I felt the tide was turning against him. There were two clear chances where he should have done better. He had a very good last ten minutes to redeem himself, (putting) a really good pass into Antony and when he scored near the end,” said Mitten.

Weghorst has registered two goals and three assists in 15 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

