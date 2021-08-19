Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify Monaco midfielder as Paul Pogba replacement, club interested in Bayern Munich duo, and more - 18th August 2021

Manchester United are preparing for a make-or-break season. The Red Devils have been on the fringes of a title challenge under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far. However, with the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to his already impressive squad, the Norwegian will be hoping to finally lay siege to the Premier League trophy.

Manchester United are not done with their business for this summer yet. The Red Devils are monitoring a replacement for Paul Pogba while they also have their sights on signing two Bayern Munich players.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 18 August 2021.

Manchester United identify Monaco midfielder as Paul Pogba replacement

Aurelien Tchouameni is attracting attention from Manchester United.

Manchester United have identified Aurelien Tchouameni as a long-term replacement for Paul Pogba, according to The Express via Transfer Window Podcast.

The Red Devils are preparing for life without the Frenchman even though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to keep the player at Old Trafford. Tchouameni has emerged as a viable alternative for Pogba and has been linked with Juventus as well.

However, the Bianconeri are close to completing a move for Manuel Locatelli, which leaves Manchester United as the frontrunner in the race for the player's signature.

The Red Devils could secure the services of the Monaco star for £34m. However, that price tag could be reduced if the Ligue 1 giants fail to progress beyond the Champions League playoffs. Monaco lost the first leg 1-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk.

💪 Aurelien Tchouameni ranks second in Europe's top 5 leagues for most tackles since the start of last season (132) pic.twitter.com/RE3SUAlc3M — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 18, 2021

Without the Champions League, the Ligue 1 side are expected to slash their valuation of Tchouameni and Manchester United could sign the player this month. While the Frenchman could even be a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice, he also fits into the category of young talent that Solskjaer has targeted during his tenure.

Red Devils interested in Bayern Munich duo

Leon Goretzka could leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to improve his options in midfield despite the presence of quite a few stars in his team. The Norwegian desires an upgrade on the McTominay-Fred double pivot and has turned his attention to the Bayern Munich duo.

Both players are in the final year of their current contracts with the Bavarians and are yet to put pen to paper on new deals. The Bundesliga giants might not mind letting Tolisso join Manchester United. However, Goretzka is expected to be a crucial part of their plans.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils might have to offload players before they can afford any more incomings.

Manchester United star set to leave on loan

Andreas Pereira is all set to leave Manchester United on loan

Andreas Pereira is set to join Flamengo on loan, according to 90 Min. The Brazilian midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford in recent times. Pereira spent last season on loan at Lazio but failed to impress and is not a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the upcoming season.

🗞 Andreas Pereira is a Flamengo player - #mufc have accepted the conditions and will loan the player. The clubs have already started exchanging documents. [@venecasagrande] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) August 18, 2021

The Red Devils would have liked to offload him permanently, but have settled for a loan deal instead. Manchester United are unlikely to sign a replacement for Pereira but are counting on player sales to help them secure their fourth signing of the summer.

