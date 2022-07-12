Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify Paulo Dybala as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement; Fred opens up on Erik ten Hag, and more - July 11, 2022

Manchester United remain eager to get back in the top four in the Premier League next season. The Red Devils finished last season in sixth place.

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford outfit have identified Paulo Dybala as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, United's Brazilian midfielder Fred has opened up on new manager Erik ten Hag.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 11, 2022:

Manchester United identify Paulo Dybala as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo is heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Paulo Dybala as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Portuguese is linked with a departure from Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devils don’t want to let him go but are preparing for the inevitable.

Cristiano Ronaldo is going nowhere, according to Ten Hag

Dybala has emerged as an option for the Premier League giants to indulge in if Ronaldo leaves. The Argentinean is a free agent after ending ties with Juventus this summer.

Speaking to Wettfreunde, Di Marzio said United could dive for the 28-year-old if Ronaldo departed this summer.

"Manchester United, yes, if Ronaldo left. But they are looking for a number nine, and if they get Dybala, they will have to change their playing style. But he's on United's list,” said Di Marzio.

Dybala's €6 million annual wages is dissuading potential suitors, with the Argentine commencing his pre-season training without knowing where'll play next season. Interestingly, Dybala rejected a switch to United in 2019 in a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

Fred opens up on Erik ten Hag

Fred will be hoping to play a key role under Erik ten Hag next season.

Fred has opened up on working under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The Dutch manager is currently involved with the team on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. Ten Hag will look to use the opportunity to grind his philosophy into the squad.

Speaking recently, Fred remains hopeful of achieving success under Ten Hag next season.

“We're really looking forward to the new season. We have a new manager in Erik, and I'm sure we'll achieve great things. That's what we're working towards. I hope we meet our goals by the end of the season,” said Fred.

He added:

"He's a great coach; training is good, intense. We're aiming to put what he says into our daily training. I hope we can win things in the future. It obviously won't be easy; it won't happen overnight. We'll look to be doing our best as soon as possible.”

Fred said that Ten Hag is very detailed in his approach.

"It's really important for us to have a strong coach who has the last word alongside us. It gives us security and helps us a lot. He's very detailed in his work; he has his own fine details. All the day-to-day details. It's important having him alongside us. It's really good for our daily work,” said Fred.

He continued:

“I hope so (Manchester United can get it right this time), I hope we can do some great work here with Erik. As I said before, it won't be easy; everything's new; it's new for the manager - a new, different league. He's an intelligent coach who knows what he's doing. We aim to action his requests on the pitch. I hope we can achieve a lot of things here with Erik.”

Andreas Pereira joins Fulham

Andreas Pereira has left Old Trafford this summer

Andreas Pereira has joined Fulham permanently, Manchester United have confirmed.

The Brazilian has failed to live up to expectations since joining the Red Devils from PSV in 2012. Pereira appeared 75 times for the club since earning his debut in 2014, scoring four goals.





Wishing you the best of luck for the future, @AndrinhoPereira



Proud to have been a part of your journey

The 26-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford recently, spending the last couple of campaigns away on loan. He was on loan at Granada in 2016-17, Valencia in 2017-18 and Lazio in 2020-21.

Pereira enjoyed decent success on loan at Flamengo last season, scoring eight goals in 53 games across competitions. He has now joined the Cottagers permanently, with manager Marco Silva looking to bolster the team on their return to the Premier League.

