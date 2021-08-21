Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils include Kylian Mbappe on list of Edinson Cavani replacement, club receive boost in pursuit of Portuguese midfielder, and more - 20th August 2021

Manchester United are planning to bolster their squad before the end of the summer. The Red Devils have already added Jadon Sanchi, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton to their roster. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping for a few more additions in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

Manchester United want to bring in a new midfielder this month and have received a boost in the chase of a Portuguese midfielder. The Red Devils have also identified four potential replacements for Edinson Cavani.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 20 August 2021.

Manchester United include Kylian Mbappe on list of Edinson Cavani replacement

Manchester United could enter the race for Kylian Mbappe next summer

Manchester United have included Kylian Mbappe in their list of potential replacements for Edinson Cavani, according to The Express via ESPN. The Uruguayan agreed to a one-year extension at the end of last season but is expected to leave Old Trafford next summer. The Red Devils are already preparing for his impending departure and have prepared a shortlist of four possible candidates to replace him.

Mbappe is one of the stars being considered by Manchester United for a 2022 swoop. The Frenchman’s current deal with Paris Saint-Germain expires next summer and he is not willing to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. The Red Devils are aware that Real Madrid are his preferred destination, but are ready to lure him to Old Trafford.

With Edinson Cavani expected to leave #mufc at the end of the season, Solskjær is keen to bring in an established striker to fill the gap. Kylian Mbappé is one of the options on the table, along with Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Lautaro Martínez #mulive [@RobDawsonESPN] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 20, 2021

Apart from Mbappe, Manchester United could also consider a move for Harry Kane next summer. The Englishman is disillusioned with life at Tottenham Hotspur and if Manchester City fail to price him away this month, the Red Devils will enter the race next year. Also on the shortlist are Erling Haaland, a long-term target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

Red Devils receive boost in pursuit of Portuguese midfielder

Manchester United have received a boost in their chase for Ruben Neves

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Ruben Neves. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Portuguese midfielder, but a deal has not yet materialized. However, when asked about Neves’ future at his press conference on Friday, Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Bruno Lage hinted that his star man could leave for the right price.

“We are not thinking to let anyone leave, but every player has a price. You never know, if Messi changes to PSG then anyone can go” said Lage

Wolves manager Bruno Lage 🗣



"If you look at the news in Portugal, every Benfica player is linked to Wolves. Every player has a price but Ruben Neves is happy here, we are happy with him. But if Messi can go to PSG from Barcelona, anyone can move anywhere." pic.twitter.com/qOzSv18k0Y — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 20, 2021

Flamengo set to complete loan deal for Manchester United star

Andreas Pereira will join Flamengo on a season-long loan

Flamengo are set to sign Andreas Pereira on loan, according to The Hard Tackle via Globo. The Brazilian side will sign the player on a season-long loan and will have a €20m option to buy next summer. Manchester United will pay part of his wages during the entire tenure.

The Red Devils would have liked to offload the Brazilian permanently, but their €20m valuation of the player might have been a deal-breaker for potential suitors. Pereira was impressive during pre-season but is not part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the current campaign.

