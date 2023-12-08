Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils initiate Leny Yoro talks; Borussia Dortmund set Donyell Malen price, and more - December 8, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday (December 9) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Chelsea in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have initiated talks to sign Lille centre-back Leny Yoro. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund have set their asking price for winger Donyell Malen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 8, 2023:

Manchester United initiate Leny Yoro talks

Manchester United have initiated talks with Lille to sign talented young defender Leny Yoro, according to Le10Sport.

The Red Devils are looking to add more steel to their backline in January. Erik ten Hag’s team have struggled this season following the injury to Lisandro Martinez. Harry Maguire has done well, but Raphael Varane’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Ten Hag has decided to address the situation by roping in Yoro. The 18-year-old is highly rated in Ligue 1 and is also wanted at Manchester City. However, Manchester United are leading the race for his signature at the moment. Lille are in no hurry to sell, though, and look to ignite a bidding war for the Frenchman.

Borussia Dortmund set Donyell Malen price tag

Donyell Malen could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Borussia Dortmund are ready to let Donyell Malen join Manchester United for €30 million, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Dutch right winger has been in decent form for the Bundesliga side this season, scoring five times and setting up two in 19 games across competitions. Ten Hag is looking to address his right-forward position, which remains an Achilles heel.

Malen has emerged as an option, and the two clubs are locked in talks regarding a possible deal. Dortmund are also willing to bring Jadon Sancho back to the Signal Iduna Park as part of a straight swap.

The English forward is at daggers drawn with Ten Hag over a social media post and is expected to leave United soon.

Erik ten Hag offers take on Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag reckons Marcus Rashford is the master of his own destiny at Manchester United.

The English striker enjoyed a blockbuster 2022-23 season, registering a career-best haul of 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 appearances. However, Rashford has struggled for form this campaign, managing just two goals and four assists in 19 outings.

The 26-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with his work ethic also drawing criticism. Speaking to the press, as cited by Goal, Ten Hag urged Rashford to follow the example of Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire.

“Rashford is an incredible, good player. You can't do it with 11 players. He can't play every game. He's not in this moment in the form he was last year, but I am sure he will get there.

"What I said about Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire: up to them. The team will always line themselves up and the best players who form the best team will play,” said Ten Hag.

He continued:

"I think we have a squad, and in the squad, there is internal competition. If you want a successful season, you need more than 11 players. Finally, as in every season, it will turn and in every season it's what is the best team.

"From when they were here, they (Maguire and McTominay) are great players and played into the team. That's what you expect from every player, there has to be dedication to aim for this.”

The Dutch manager also shed a light on a topsy-turvy campaign, with the Red Devils just three points behind reigning champions Manchester City in the league.

“We know where we are going, and we had our setbacks, especially at the start of the season. Things went against us with injuries, decisions, and, sometimes, you find yourselves in such a place.

"You have to deal with it. You see the character of the team, and we fought back. We're in a better place, in better form,” said Ten Hag.

He added:

“The performances are increasing. We are improving as a team, and as individuals, you see we get strong belief.

"But you have to be sharp in every game. This league is very competitive, and you see it in results recently this week. Everyone kills everyone, so you need to be ready for every game.”

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League after 15 games, nine behind leaders Arsenal (36).