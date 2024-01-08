Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils initiate talks for Amadou Onana; club warned against Paulo Dybala move, and more - January 8, 2024

Manchester United travel to the DW Stadium on Monday (January 8) to face Wigan Athletic in their FA Cup opener. Erik ten Hag's men are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest in the league at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have been warned against a move for AS Roma attacker Paulo Dybala.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 8, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have begun talks with Everton regarding a possible move for Amadou Onana this month, according to Football Transfers.

Ten Hag has been afforded the finances to make one blockbuster signing in January, while the rest will be loan deals. The Dutch manager reckons his midfield requires a shakeup and has set his sights on Onana.

The Belgian has been outstanding for the Toffees this season, registering two goals and an assist in 21 outings across competitions.

With Casemiro showing signs of regression and Scott McTominay’s future up in the air, Onana could turn out to be a game changer for Ten Hag.

The 22-year-old is valued at £58 million by the Merseyside club, but their poor financial conditions could see a deal being completed for a lesser fee.

Red Devils warned against Paulo Dybala move

Paulo Dybala remains on the market this month.

Journalist Dean Jones has advised Manchester United to pass the chance to sign Paulo Dybala.

The Premier League giants are long-term admirers of the Argentinean, who has been in decent form since his move to AS Roma.

This season, Dybala has six goals and as many assists in 17 outings across competitions. The 30-year-old reportedly has a £11 million release clause exclusively for clubs outside Italy this month, which makes him an enticing option for Ten Hag.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Dybala could struggle to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

"We've talked about Dybala coming to the Premier League for years. I resigned myself to the fact that he is never actually going to come last year, yet here we are talking about him again.

"I just feel like it is a big risk to sign Dybala because there always seems to be something that holds him back from fully fulfilling his potential,” said Jones.

He continued:

“He is a fantastic footballer - in terms of talent, he is one of the best of his generation - so signing him would be mouthwatering. There is no doubt about it.

"But Manchester United have signed players like this before, and it hasn't worked out. I'd be very careful about targeting somebody like this because the expectations will be so high, and it will be extremely difficult for him to meet them."

Dybala’s contract with the Serie A side expires in 2025.

Eric Choupo-Moting ready to move to Old Trafford, says journalist

Eric Choupo-Moting has admirers at Old Trafford.

Eric Choupo-Moting will be willing to move to Old Trafford this month, according to Dean Jones.

The Cameroonian forward has been linked with Manchester United recently, with the club looking for a new No. 9 in January. Choupo-Moting has three goals in 19 outings for Bayern Munich this season, and his contract expire this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the Red Devils are open to the idea of bringing the 34-year-old to Old Trafford.

“I don’t think the Choupo-Moting interest has just cropped up out of nowhere, I think he’s been proposed as an option, and United are having to be open-minded in this window about how they add depth.

"My impression is that the player is keen on the idea of this one - the problem will be whether it can genuinely take shape from both ends,” said Jones.

He continued:

“He’s got two goals for Bayern Munich and is only a back-up to Harry Kane, so there is reason to believe Bayern’s board could be convinced into letting him go - especially as his contract runs out soon.

"But whether Thomas Tuchel wants to be left without another option in attack is another thing.”

Jones added that the Cameroonian could be a fine addition to Manchester United.

“I certainly think Choupo-Moting would be more into a move to United than someone like Timo Werner. It’s interesting that both these Bundesliga options are being considered and even though Choupo-Moting has a bit of a reputation in England as a bit of a joke, he’s a very good player who might actually be very helpful in their situation,” said Jones.

Choupo-Moting has experience of playing in the Premier League with Stoke City.