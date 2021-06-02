Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils interested in £52m Portuguese midfielder, club locked in battle with Juventus for Serie A star and more - 1 June 2021

Manchester United are preparing to put the disappointment of the 2020-21 season behind them and continue their progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils ended the Premier League season in second behind Manchester City, managing to stay unbeaten in away games in the league.

The optimism of Solskjaer’s second full season, however, was soon squashed by an underwhelming outing against Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final.

Manchester United are expected to have a busy summer ahead of them, with the club still requiring a few additions to compete for silverware. The Red Devils have struggled to maintain their momentum throughout the season, a weakness that Solskjaer will be looking to address in the coming months.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Manchester United transfer stories from 1 June 2021.

Manchester United interested in signing £52m Portuguese midfielder

According to Daily Star via Record, Manchester United are interested in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Pedro Goncalves. The Portuguese is valued at £52m and has been dubbed the 'new Bruno Fernandes'. The 22-year-old is a product of the Wolves youth academy and has been in superb form of late for the Primeira Liga side.

However, the Red Devils could face stiff competition from Liverpool for the player's signature. Sporting are desperate to tie Goncalves to a new deal in a bid to ward off interest from the Premier League giants.

Goncalves scored 23 goals and registered four assists from 32 games in the 2020-21 season. He could be a fantastic addition to the Manchester United squad.

The Red Devils are locked in battle with Juventus for Serie A star

Hakan Calhanoglu

Manchester United are locked in battle with Juventus for the services of AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu, according to Sport Witness via TuttoMercatoWeb. The 27-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer, with his current contract expiring soon.

The Red Devils have been linked with the player in previous windows and the fact that he could now be available on a free transfer makes the move even more enticing.

Hakan Calhanoglu | ‘Proposal on the table’ – Manchester United said to be making real effort for summer signinghttps://t.co/shnWTOQ1EY #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) June 1, 2021

Manchester United are expected to face stiff competition for his services from Juventus, with new manager Massimiliano Allegri already approving the deal. Both clubs have already approached the player with proposals and it remains to be seen where the Turkish international will end up next season.

Manchester United eyeing Atletico Madrid star

Kieran Trippier

Manchester United are eyeing Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier and want to bring him back to the Premier League, according to reports. The Englishman was indispensable in his club’s surge to the La Liga title and was also named in the Three Lions squad for Euro 2020.

The Red Devils are looking to add competition for the right-back role in the squad and the former Tottenham Hotspur footballer is their ideal choice.

Manchester United believe they can persuade Kieran Trippier to return to England. The club wants more competition for the right-back position. #mufc believe Trippier has qualities that would come in handy against low blocks. [@AndyMitten] pic.twitter.com/rfYZZMmFKb — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 1, 2021

Manchester United have had a lot of trouble breaking down low blocks in recent seasons,. However, the Red Devils believe that Trippier’s presence in the team could help them against such opposition.