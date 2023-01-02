Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils interested in Bundesliga starlet; club receive Joao Felix boost, and more - January 1, 2023

Manchester United secured a gritty 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Saturday (December 31) in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the only goal of the game to propel his team into the top four.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that the Red Devils are interested in a Bundesliga starlet. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have received a boost in their quest to sign Joao Felix.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 1, 2023:

Manchester United interested in Youssoufa Moukoko, says Ben Jacobs

Youssoufa Moukoko has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Youssoufa Moukoko, according to Ben Jacobs.

The German forward is in the final year of his contract with Borussia Dortmund. The 18-year-old has exploded into the scene this season and has quite a few admirers around Europe.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the Red Devils have been monitoring the player for a while.

“Manchester United are one of those. They’ve tracked him for quite some time. They haven’t entered into any kind of advanced talks yet. Liverpool and Spurs are ones to watch, and don’t rule out a move to La Liga and Barcelona either,” said Jacobs.

He added:

“Barcelona’s position is very much that they’re working on the player’s side to try and persuade him not to sign a new contract in the hope they’ll get him for free. As soon as transfer fees come into it, it wouldn’t surprise me if they back off the race. So, lots of suitors here.”

Moukoko has appeared 22 times for Dortmund across competitions this season, amassing six goals and six assists.

Red Devils receive Joao Felix boost

Joao Felix is expected to be on the move this month.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Joao Felix. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid are ready to cash in on their star forward.

The 23-year-old has struggled for game time at the Wanda Metropolitano this season and is no longer indispensable to manager Diego Simeone’s plans. The Red Devils have reportedly identified him as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Don Draper

Neither United nor Arsenal intend to pay the 100M requested. The next few days there are key for Mendes to get consensus from everyone



marca.com/futbol/atletic… MARCA: The possible departure of Atlético for Joao Felix enters its decisive phase with both United & Arsenal interestedNeither United nor Arsenal intend to pay the 100M requested. The next few days there are key for Mendes to get consensus from everyone MARCA: The possible departure of Atlético for Joao Felix enters its decisive phase with both United & Arsenal interestedNeither United nor Arsenal intend to pay the 100M requested. The next few days there are key for Mendes to get consensus from everyonemarca.com/futbol/atletic…

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the Premier League giants were eager to sign Felix in the summer of 2022.

“Joao Felix was one of the priorities they had in the summer after that difficult moment at the beginning of August. They had conversations with Atletico, but at that moment the club didn’t want to negotiate. Now the story is different because Felix is open to leaving the club. Atletico Madrid are open to letting him go if they receive the right proposal,” said Romano.

Felix has appeared 19 times across competitions for Los Rojiblancos this season, scoring five goals and registering three assists.

Tony Cascarino advises Harry Maguire to leave Old Trafford

Harry Maguire has struggled for game time at Old Trafford recently.

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino reckons Harry Maguire should leave Manchester United in search of regular football.

The Englishman has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season. Luke Shaw has been deployed as a makeshift centreback in recent games in the absence of Lisandro Martinez, with Maguire only making the bench.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cascarino said that Maguire will leave Old Trafford if Ten Hag remains at the club next summer.

“For Harry Maguire, he will only be thinking how he’s so far down the pecking order. I think it will be very difficult to get Harry Maguire out. If it’s a loan, it is more likely. At the end of the season, Maguire will look elsewhere. He’s playing for England and wants to be a regular,” said Cascarino.

He continued:

“Varane played in the quarterfinals of the World Cup and went deeper. He (Maguire) will be thinking ‘well he’s playing; it’s not a World Cup reason. I’ve been left out, and Luke Shaw is in front of me’. I think Harry will have to consider his future at Old Trafford. He will be incredibly disappointed. If Ten Hag is still the manager next summer, then I don’t think he will want to stay.”

Cascarino added that the English defender would be a superb option for quite a few Premier League clubs.

“If I was West Ham, if I was Newcastle, if I was Aston Villa, I’d be all over trying to get Harry Maguire out of there. I’d be asking the question whether he’s available. He’d be a brilliant addition to a football club. He’s the right age, the right stature, right experience. He might just need another challenge now as he’s not getting regular football,” said Cascarino.

Maguire has appeared 11 times across competitions for Manchester United this season.

