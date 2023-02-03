Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils interested in Juventus striker; Marcus Rashford advised to stay, and more - February 2, 2023

Manchester United stormed into the EFL Cup final on Wednesday (February 1) night after seeing off little competition from Nottingham Forest. Anthony Martial and Fred found the back of the net to help Erik ten Hag’s team win the second leg of the semifinals 2-0.

Meanwhile, journalist Rudy Galetti has said that the Premier League giants are interested in a Juventus striker. Elsewhere, former Red Devils striker Louis Saha has advised Marcus Rashford to stay at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 2, 2023:

Manchester United interested in Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic (right) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Dusan Vlahovic, according to Rudy Galetti. The Serbian striker is expected to leave Juventus at the end of the season after struggling in the current campaign. The Bianconeri are also looking to cash in on the player to address their recent troubles.

| JUST IN!



Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have recently held talks with the Dusan Vlahovic’s entourage. Juventus could sell the forward for €90million in the summer.



[via @CorSport]

Ten Hag, meanwhile, is planning to sign a new No. 9 this summer, and Vlahovic has popped up on his radar.

The 23-year-old has registered seven goals and two assists in 16 appearances across competitions this season for the Serie A giants. The Red Devils face competition from Arsenal for the player’s signature, though.

Marcus Rashford advised to stay

Marcus Rashford’s future at Old Trafford is up in the air.

Louis Saha has advised Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United and win the Premier League.

The English forward has been in red-hot form this season but is staring at an uncertain future. The 25-year-old’s contract expires in the summer of 2024, but he's yet to sign an extension.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Congratulations to @MarcusRashford who is the Premier League Player of the Month for January, his second time winning it this season! Congratulations to @MarcusRashford who is the Premier League Player of the Month for January, his second time winning it this season! 👏🔴 https://t.co/re9ZuH5Cak

Speaking to Ggrecon, Saha said that Old Trafford is the best place for Rashford to showcase his talents.

“He’s a very clever lad, and at the same time, he’s very loyal. He has suffered over the last two years from poor performances and a bad approach in games, but he’s recovered from that. What a recovery it’s been. He’s just been brilliant, and I don’t want to see those types of performances stop,” said Saha.

He added:

“I can see him repaying the club for all they’ve given him and repaying the faith his manager has in him. I can’t see him leaving the club when he’s in such good form, and I do believe Manchester United is the best place for him because he’s scoring goals. He can reach a level of recognition and be considered amongst the top ten players in world football and go from there.”

Saha continued:

“A move to another club can be something he looks for in two or three years' time. Why not? If he wins the Premier League with Manchester United and brings it back to Old Trafford, then I can see him leaving then.”

Rashford has amassed 18 goals and eight assists in 31 games across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Fabrizio Romano outlines Red Devils interest in Josip Juranovic

Josip Juranovic was wanted at Old Trafford this winter.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United wanted to sign Josip Juranovic this winter. Ten Hag was in the market for a right-back to provide cover for Diogo Dalot. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was heavily linked with a move away from the club but ended up staying at Old Trafford.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Premier League giants opted to keep Wan-Bissaka at the club after his recent good form.

“The second transfer secret is about Manchester United – we know they were looking for a new right-back, and that Aaron Wan-Bissaka could have left because he had a difficult first half of the season. But then he played well in January, and United decided to invest in Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer instead,” wrote Romano.

utdreport @utdreport #mufc had a right-back ready to sign in case Aaron Wan-Bissaka left in January, That player was Josip Juranović. He was top of the list [ @FabrizioRomano #mufc had a right-back ready to sign in case Aaron Wan-Bissaka left in January, That player was Josip Juranović. He was top of the list [@FabrizioRomano]

Romano added that after the club shelved their plans for a move for Juranovic, the player moved on to Union Berlin.

“United had a right-back in mind in case Wan-Bissaka was going to leave, and that right-back was Josip Juranovic – the Croatian who moved from Celtic to Union Berlin. He was their preference to come in as backup right-back, behind Diogo Dalot, who remains the owner of the right flank at the club,” wrote Romano.

Romano continued:

“The United board discussed Juranovic, but they decided to keep Wan-Bissaka, and so the deal collapsed, and he instead decided to accept the approach from Union Berlin. Still, he was a concrete opportunity.”

Wan-Bissaka has appeared 12 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, registering an assist.

