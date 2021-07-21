Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils interested in Swedish striker, club lead the race for Spanish midfielder, and more - 20th July 2021

Manchester United have been on the front foot since the start of the summer. The Red Devils have already secured the services of Jadon Sancho after a prolonged transfer saga. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was very close to securing his man last summer, but the move failed to materialize in time.

However, the Norwegian has finally secured his number one target this time as the Premier League giants prepare to fight for the league title next season.

Manchester United have also brought in Tom Heaton and are expected to make a few more additions before the end of August. The Red Devils are interested in bolstering their attack as well as their midfield this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 20 July 2021.

Manchester United interested in Swedish striker

Alexander Isak

Manchester United are interested in Alexander Isak, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Red Devils want a new striker this summer and have identified the Real Sociedad man as a viable target.

The 21-year-old has been on red-hot form since joining the La Liga side in 2019 and registered 17 goals from 34 games in the league in the 2020/21 season. He was also on fine form at Euro 2020 and has caught the imagination of the Premier League giants.

Manchester United want a striker this summer to cover for the aging Edinson Cavani, with Anthony Martial’s future also hanging in the balance. The Red Devils do not want to hamper Mason Greenwood’s development by putting him under undue pressure and want to bring in a new face at Old Trafford.

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are on the wishlist but their exorbitant price-tags are a certain deal-breaker for the Premier League side. As such, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned his attention to Isak.

Red Devils lead the race for Spanish midfielder

Saul Niguez

Manchester United are currently leading the race to sign Saul Niguez, according to The Hard Tackle via Francesc Aguilar. The Red Devils have left Liverpool and Barcelona behind and are now the favorites to land the Spanish midfielder.

The 26-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid in recent times and the La Liga champions are ready to offload him.

🗣️ — @FabrizioRomano on Saul:



"Premier League clubs, Liverpool and Chelsea, are interested, but keep an eye on Manchester United. It's nothing advanced. It's not like negotiations or discussions but it's more like the clubs are watching the situation." #mufc #mujournal



[Twitch] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 19, 2021

Manchester United are looking to reinforce their midfield amid the uncertain futures of Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek. Saul has been earmarked as a potential replacement if either of the two players leaves this summer. The Red Devils are already in conversation with the Spaniard’s agent regarding a move.

Manchester United monitoring Sporting Lisbon winger

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Joelson Fernandes, according to Sport Witness via Record. The Red Devils are not bothered by the Sporting Lisbon winger’s €60m release clause.

#mufc are following Sporting Lisbon winger Joelson Fernandes, 18. Fernandes has a €60m release clause. [Record via Sport Witness] — RedReveal (@RedReveal) July 20, 2021

The 18-year-old rose through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon and broke into the first team in the 2019/20 season. Chances have been hard to come by since, but there’s no denying his qualities, which have attracted Manchester United.

With Daniel James’ future uncertain and Facundo Pellistri due to leave on loan, the Red Devils could have space in the squad for a new attacker.

