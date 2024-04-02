Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not in Joao Gomes talks; club eyeing Patrick Schulte, and more - April 2, 2024

Manchester United are preparing to travel to London to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday, April 4, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team need a win to continue their quest for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not in talks to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 2, 2024:

Manchester United not in Joao Gomes talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Joao Gomes could be on the move this summer.

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Joao Gomes this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder has caught the eye with Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering two goals and one assist in 29 outings across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils have set their sights on the 23-year-old, but Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru added that the club's pursuit of a new midfielder will depend on the future of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

“It could be an interesting summer at Manchester United, and as usual we have some speculation about players leaving, and who could replace them.

"The latest is that Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes is supposedly on their list as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“My information for the moment is that Gomes is being scouted by all top clubs in Premier League, it’s something like 4-5 clubs; but Manchester United have not decided yet what they want to do in the midfield.

"It will be important to understand the board structure before and what’s going to happen with Casemiro and/or Eriksen to understand how Man United’s plan will evolve."

Romano added that the Premier League giants want to bring in a new director before deciding their summer targets.

“So, while interest from top clubs in Gomes is there, at the moment it’s just scouting, and Man United have not decided their plans yet.

"It’s still early as having a new director in place will be crucial so they can finalise plans on who to target and how much to spend,” wrote Romano

Gomes' contract with Wolves runs till 2028, so he could cost a sizeable fee.

Red Devils eyeing Patrick Schulte

Patrick Schulte has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Patrick Schulte, according to The Express. The Red Devils brought in Andre Onana from Inter Milan last summer, but the Cameroonian has endured a mixed season. However, Onana has found his feet recently after a shaky start.

The club are now looking for a backup goalkeeper, with Tom Heaton in the final phase of his career, while Altay Bayindir is linked with an exit. The Turkish goalkeeper has struggled for chances under Erik ten Hag and could look to leave in search of regular football. Manchester United have identified Schulte as an able replacement, thanks to his exploits with Columbus Crew.

The American's contract with the MLS side expires at the end of this year, and he could be available for a reduced fee. However, the Red Devils face competition from Arsenal for the 23-year-old.

Journalist advises Manchester United to search for Erik ten Hag replacement

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth reckons Manchester United have to initiate their search for Erik ten Hag's replacement.

The Dutch manager has failed to impress this season, and the bland draw against Brentford simply added to his woes. With INEOS taking charge of footballing matters at Old Trafford earlier this year, a change could be on the cards this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, though, Sheth admitted that a final decision is unlikely to be made before the end of the season.

“I think we're going toget these links from now untilthe end of the season, until there's clarity on Erik ten Hag’sposition.

"But with INEOS coming in, they want to build a structure first and foremost, but let's not make any bones about it. They will be doing due diligence on every scenario, be it on the playing side, but on the coaching side as well," said Sheth.

He continued:

“So they'll have a scenario if Erik ten Hag is not the manager next season. They've got to start looking for alternatives now surely. So, there's the option that Erik ten Hag will be the manager at Manchester United next season.

"He's still under contract for another season. So, I don't think anything will come up publicly before the end of the season.”

The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League after 29 games and have reached the semifinals of the FA Cup, where they take on Coventry City.