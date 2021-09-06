Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils keeping a close eye on Juventus star, new signing impresses teammates after settling well, and more - 5th September 2021

Manchester United are counting the days until September 11th, when they return to action against Newcastle United in the Premier League. The Red Devils ground out a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has two wins from his first three games this season and will be hoping to continue his good start against the Magpies.

Manchester United are closely monitoring a Juventus star who could leave the club next summer. The Red Devils squad have been left impressed by a new signing, who has settled in well.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories from 5 September 2021.

Manchester United keeping a close eye on Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala could leave Juventus next summer as a free agent

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Paulo Dybala, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Argentinean has failed to agree a contract extension with Juventus. His current deal expires next summer when he could be available for free. The Red Devils have been linked with the player before, but a move has so far failed to see the light of day.

Manchester United have already raided Turin for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Red Devils have held an interest in Dybala for a long time, but have never been afforded the opportunity to bring the Argentinean to Old Trafford. However, they could have a chance to change that in 2022. The Bianconeri are trying to tie the 27-year-old down to a new deal, but their efforts have not been fruitful so far.

Dybala could be an upgrade to Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford. Manchester United could be tempted to offload both players and replace them with the Argentinean next season. However, the Premier League giants could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, for the player’s signature.

Raphael Varane impresses teammates after settling well

Raphael Varane has impressed his Manchester United team-mates after settling in well

Raphael Varane has managed to impress his new team-mates after settling in very well since his move, according to Caught Offside via The Sun. The Frenchman marked a stellar debut for Manchester United against Wolverhampton Wanderers, helping the Red Devils keep a clean sheet for the first time in 12 games. Varane has also had a positive impact in training and has won over his teammates with his attitude and work ethic.

Incredible debut from Varane. Saved Manchester United countless of times whilst providing the assist for the winner. — TC (@totalcristiano) August 29, 2021

The rest of the Manchester United defenders are already looking up to the Frenchman and are hoping to whet their skills in his presence. Despite playing only one game, Varane has generated a sense of confidence in the backline.

Jesse Lingard turned down opportunity to join West Ham United this summer

Jesse Lingard turned down the chance to join West Ham United this summer

Jesse Lingard has turned down the opportunity to join West Ham United this summer, according to 90 Min. The Englishman told the Hammers that he wanted to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place, despite the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Lingard has impressed on loan with the London side, who were eager to sign him permanently.

Professional performance today from the boys 💪🏾 happy to get 2 goals and assist 😁@JLingz x Siiiuuu #Jlingz #England pic.twitter.com/k3HlFJJPhR — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) September 5, 2021

However, West Ham United ended their pursuit after learning of Lingard’s desire and did not attempt a late move on deadline day as a result.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar