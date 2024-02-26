Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils leading Denzel Dumfries race, club eyeing Ross Barkley, and more - February 26, 2024

Manchester United have blown hot and cold this season under Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has failed to build on his impressive debut campaign and his team are now sixth in the Premier League after 26 games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are the favorites to sign Denzel Dumfries this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have set their sights on Ross Barkley.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from February 26, 2024.

Manchester United leading Denzel Dumfries race

Denzel Dumfries is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Denzel Dumfries this summer, according to Tuttosport. Inter Milan are struggling to afford the Dutch full-back's demands for a new contract and he could be offloaded this year. Dumfries has been very impressive for the Nerazzurri this season, registering three goals and five assists from 24 outings across competitions.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old and reportedly want him to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the club. The English right-back has dropped down the pecking order under Erik Ten Hag, with Diogo Dalot now a first team regular. The Premier League giants are likely to let Wan-Bissaka go at the end of the season.

Dumfries could be an upgrade on the Englishman and his playing style will certainly suit Ten Hag. With Dalot still on a learning curve, the Dutchman could also push the Portuguese to the limits of his abilities. The 27-year-old's contract is set to run out in 2025, and Inter Milan are likely to let him go for €40m this summer.

Red Devils eyeing Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley has gone from strength to strength at Kenilworth Road

Manchester United are interested in Ross Barkley, according to The Sun. The English midfielder is enjoyed a revival at Luton Town this season and his efforts have apparently turned heads at Old Trafford. Barkley has appeared 24 times across competitions for the Hatters, registering three goals and three assists.

The Red Devils are expected to invest in their midfield this summer, amid the uncertainties surrounding quite a few players. Casemiro is a shadow of his former self and could be offloaded amid interest from the Middle East. Sofyan Amrabat has failed to strike a chord and is likely to return to Fiorentina at the end of his loan spell. There's also speculation regarding Scott McTominay's future.

Erik ten Hag is expected to use the summer to address the issue and Barkley has emerged as an option. The 30-year-old was tipped for a great future after exploding into the scenes at Everton. While his career hasn't gone according to plan, a move to Manchester United could be a second chance at success. With Mason Mount now a forgotten man at Old Trafford, Barkley could be an interesting choice for the Red Devils.

Inter Milan want Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is wanted in Serie A

Inter Milan have set their sights on Raphael Varane, according to British news website HITC. The French defender hasn't been in his element of late and his future at Manchester United remains up in the air. Varane's contract will expire at the end of the season and the Red Devils haven't exercised a one-year extension option.

The Premier League giants want him to stay, but are proposing a new deal with reduced wages. The 30-year-old is yet to respond and is reportedly considering his options. The Nerazzurri are monitoring the situation with interest and want to take him to Serie A. Varane is reportedly wanted in the Middle East as well, while a return to France could also be an option if he is willing to accept a paycut.