Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils leading Joao Neves race, club suffer Matheus Cunha blow, and more - June 5, 2024

Manchester United finished eighth in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season and won the FA Cup. The Red Devils are expected to further invest in the squad over the summer as they look to get back to their heydays.

Meanwhile, the English giants are leading the race to sign Joao Neves this year. Elsewhere, the club have suffered a setback in their efforts to take Matheus Cunha to Old Trafford.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from June 5, 2024.

Manchester United leading Joao Neves race

Joao Neves

Manchester United are the favorites to secure the services of Joao Neves this summer, according to O Jogo. Erik ten Hag is expected to revamp his options in the middle of the park ahead of the new season. Casemiro is likely to leave, while Christian Eriksen's future also remains uncertain.

Sofyan Amrabat endured a mixed time on loan at Old Trafford and the club could opt out of a permanent stay for the Moroccan. The Red Devils are already scouting the market for the ideal candidate to improve their midfield and have found their man in Neves.

The 19-year-old has gone from strength to strength with Benfica in the 2023/24 campaign, registering three goals and two assists from 55 games. He could be the ideal replacement for Casemiro in the heart of Ten Hag's midfield and the club are working to sign him this summer.

There's considerable interest in the Portuguese, with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal also hot on his heels. However, Manchester United are leading the race for Neves, who has a release clause in his contract, and could cost around €120m.

Red Devils suffer Matheus Cunha blow

Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha has insisted that he remains happy at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Brazilian forward has recently emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United, who are looking for a new No. 9 this summer.

The Red Devils are set to part ways with Anthony Martial this summer and recent reports have suggested that Cunha has been identified as the Frenchman's replacement. The 25-year-old has registered 14 goals and eight assists from 36 outings across competitions for Wolves in the 2023/24 season.

Speaking to Globo Sports, Cunha responded to rumors linking him to Old Trafford, insisting that he remains settled with the Midlands club.

“Whenever I can, I come to accompany you. I always want to show that [the affection] is reciprocal. Then we see this rush [Manchester United]. But I’m very happy at Wolves. My focus is on resting and making the most of it with my family. I’m very happy at Wolves. The focus now is to have better seasons and help the club,” Cunha said.

Cunha's contract with Wolves runs until 2027.

Manchester United eyeing Benjamin Sesko, says Fabrizio Romano

Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are among the clubs eyeing Benjamin Sesko with interest, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Slovenian striker is a man in demand ahead of the summer, with Chelsea and Arsenal also hot on his heels.

Sesko enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 season with RB Leipzig, scoring 18 goals and setting up two more from 42 games across competitions. The 21-year-old is expected to take the next step in his career this year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the player also has an offer on the table to extend his stay with the Bundesliga club.

“Sesko is taking his time to decide. He has a new contract proposal from Leipzig. Leipzig offered him really important money, really important salary, to be the star of the team next season, to change the release clause in his contract. So, a big proposal from Leipzig,” Romano said.

He continued:

“Now, Sesko has to decide whether he wants to stay at Leipizg and extend his contract or leave and probably go to the Premier League. So, first step has to be this one. Then, which clubs? They all remian in the race, nothing has been decided yet, I can guarantee about that."

He concluded:

“Sesko is still taking his time to decide between Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. These three clubs are in the race, everything is still open, Sesko has not accepted anything yet. He has all the projects in front of him, so it’s up to Benjamin Sesko basically to decide what he wants to do.”

Sesko reportedly has a €50-60m release clause in his contract, which makes him an affordable option for Premier League clubs.