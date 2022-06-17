Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils leading race for Porto midfielder; club advised to sign Christian Eriksen, and more - June 16, 2022

Manchester United will look to get back to the top four in the Premier League next season. New manager Erik ten Hag is likely to assess his squad and make the necessary changes this summer.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign a Porto midfielder. Elsewhere, Alex McLeish has advised the Old Trafford outfit to sign Christian Eriksen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 16, 2022:

Manchester United leading race for Vitinha

Vitinha is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Vitinha, according to A Bola via The Hard Tackle. The Portuguese was sensational for Porto last season, scoring four goals and setting up five more from 47 games. His recent rise has endeared him to the Red Devils.

Ten Hag is planning to put extra emphasis on his midfield this summer. The Dutchman has seen Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata depart Old Trafford. Ten Hag has his eyes on Frenkie de Jong as the ideal candidate to take over the reins in midfield. However, with Barcelona playing hard ball, United have begun looking at alternatives for the position.

Vitinha has emerged as an option, and the Premier League giants are currently the frontrunners for his signature. The 22-year-old has a €40 million release clause in his contract, which United are likely to trigger.

Alex McLeish advises Red Devils to sign Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen could be on the move this summer.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has advised Manchester United to sign Christian Eriksen this summer. The Danish playmaker is all set to leave Brentford once his contract expires at the end of this month. The Red Devils are among the clubs vying for his services.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that the Old Trafford side should secure Eriksen without having a second thought.

“For me, it’s a no-brainer. If they can get Christian, take him in a heartbeat. I still feel that United are nickel and diming a little bit. With the manager, there have been some players Man United have been linked with that I think: ‘No’,” said McLeish.

He added:

"I just cannot see progress for Man United in that respect when I see some of the names linked with them. This is what Ten Hag will find is the most difficult part of his career and life, recruitment."

He continued:

“If he and the recruitment guys don’t recruit the guys that can take Man United to another level, then I’m sorry; it’s going to be the same old, same old. We’ve seen it for the last five, six years, or let me go back even further, since Sir Alex (Ferguson).”

Manchester United urged to end Robert Lewandowski pursuit

Robert Lewandowski is likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged Manchester United to end their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new striker this summer. Lewandowski is likely to leave Bayern Munich this year and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Premier League giants would be better advised to target younger strikers.

"Man United seem to be where all these older players end up nowadays. You look at Ronaldo and Cavani – this is where they end up. It’s not China anymore; it’s Man United. Lewandowski’s still quality and scoring goals for fun in the Bundesliga, which is a serious league. He’d bring the professionalism and the standards that they expect, as well,” said Whelan.

He added:

“However, you’re looking at getting two to three good years out of him – maximum. And the strenuous nature of the Premier League can take its toll on players of his age. They’ve gone from targeting a 22-year-old Nunez to a 33-year-old Lewandowski – it’s an 11-year gap.”

