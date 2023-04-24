Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils leading Victor Osimhem race; Aston Villa urged to sign Harry Maguire, and more - April 24, 2023

Manchester United reached the FA Cup final on Sunday (April 23) after seeing off a spirited challenge from Brighton & Hove Albion. Erik ten Hag’s men have now set up a Manchester Derby in a highly anticipated title clash on June 3.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, a former player has urged Aston Villa to sign Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Maguire this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 24, 2023:

Manchester United leading race for Victor Osimhem

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, according to Team Talk.

The Red Devils are eager to sign a world-class No. 9 and have set their sights on the Nigerian. Osimhen has been in ravaging form for Napoli this season, amassing 26 goals and five assists in 32 games across competitions.

Ten Hag also has Harry Kane on his wishlist, but Osimhen is his preferred target. The 24-year-old also has admirers at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea might be unable to pursue a deal due to Financial Fair Play norms. Napoli have put a £133 million price tag on their prized asset, but it's an amount Manchester United are willing to pay.

If a move materialises, it will shatter the club’s transfer record as well as the British transfer record. It will also be the highest sale recorded by Napoli and also set a record in Italy.

Aston Villa urged to sign Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Former Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore has urged the club to sign Harry Maguire this summer.

The English defender is a peripheral figure at Manchester United at the moment. The 30-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Lisandro Martinez last summer. Maguire has struggled for game time this season and has been heavily linked with a departure from the Red Devils.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that his compatriot would be a superb fit at Villa Park.

“He has to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. He’s a quality centre-back who puts his body on the line, but he does have his limitations; it’s just a case of putting others around him to mask those areas of weakness, and personally, I think a team like Aston Villa are able to offer him that,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“I would love to see him at Villa Park – I’d drive him from Manchester to the Midlands myself if I could. A club like Aston Villa and Maguire would be a match made in heaven – they’re big enough to match his ambition; they’ve got an experienced manager who could definitely get the best out of him and competition for Tyrone Mings would only be a positive thing.”

Maguire has appeared 28 times across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Garth Crooks heaps praise on Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof was outstanding on Sunday

Garth Crooks reckons Victor Lindelof deserves a place in Manchester United’s starting XI for the FA Cup final.

The Swedish defender rose to the occasion against Brighton & Hove Albion in the semifinals on Sunday. The 28-year-old helped his team keep a clean sheet and converted the winning penalty in the shootout to take the Red Devils to the final.

Lindelof’s performance earned him a place in Crooks’ team of the week. In his column for The BBC, the football pundit was full of praise for the Swede.

“I originally selected Luke Shaw in my team after what I thought was a magnificent performance against Brighton at centre-back in what is becoming a more familiar role for the England international these days,” wrote Crooks.

He added:

“However, it became impossible for me to ignore Victor Lindelof having not only performed brilliantly in the FA Cup semifinal, having spent the best part of the season out of the Manchester United starting lineup, but he then went on to score the winning penalty in the shootout."

He continued:

"I have not heard one word of complaint from the defender about having been left out of the team, while his conduct whenever he played has been exemplary. I hope Erik ten Hag rewards him with a cup final start.”

Lindelof will be crucial to Erik ten Hag in the coming games, with both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez sidelined with injuries.

