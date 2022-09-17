Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils legend backs Cristiano Ronaldo to regain first-team place; Erik ten Hag wants Leicester City midfielder in January, and more - September 16, 2022

Manchester United secured a 2-0 win over Sheriff at the Zimbru Stadium on Thursday (September 16) on matchday two of the UEFA Europa League. Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net to help Erik ten Hag register his first win in the tournament this season.

Meanwhile, Red Devils legend Paul Scholes has backed Ronaldo to regain his place in the starting XI. Elsewhere, Ten Hag wants to add a Leicester City midfielder to his roster in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 16, 2022:

Paul Scholes backs Cristiano Ronaldo to regain first-team place at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled for form this season.

Paul Scholes has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to fight his way back into the starting XI at Manchester United.

The Portuguese has struggled to cement a place in the team this season and was eager to leave the club in the summer. He failed to enginner a away from Old Trafford and also dropped to the bench.

Well done lads 🏽 🏽 Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points!Well done lads Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points! Well done lads 👏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/Gb7mTJcqqd

Ronaldo has been on the bench in the last four Premier League games. He has made just three starts this season, two of which have been in the Europa League.

Speaking recently, as relayed by Manchester Evening News, Scholes said that the European tournament will help the 37-year-old stake a claim in the first team.

“We can’t call him a Europa League player; we just can’t. He’s a Champions League player, of course he is. He’s at a club where he’s going to have to settle for that (the Europa League), for now,” said Scholes.

He added:

"It gives him a chance on those Thursday nights, if he’s playing, to score goals and get himself in the team for the Premier League games - which is where I’m sure he’ll want to be playing, and I’m sure he’ll work his way in there.”

Ronaldo scored his first goal of the season on Thursday against Sheriff.

Erik ten Hag wants Youri Tielemans in January

Youri Tielemans is wanted at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United to target Youri Tielemans this January, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Belgian midfielder has been a revelation for Leicester City but is in the final year of his contract. The player was expected to leave the King Power Stadium this summer, but a move didn't materialise. The Foxes have admitted defeat in their efforts to keep him at the club, with the player eager for a new challenge.

The winter transfer window provides the last opportunity for Leicester City to cash in on Tielemans. The Red Devils have been quite active this summer but are likely to bring in more reinforcements at the turn of the year. A new midfielder remains high on their agenda, and Ten Hag believes Tielemans could be his man. However, there’s likely to be a beeline for his signature in January.

Inter Milan planning January move for Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek has admirers at Inter Milan

Inter Milan are planning to move for Donny van de Beek in January, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside. The Dutch midfielder has cut a sorry figure since joining Manchester United in 2020. Van de Beek has struggled for game time at Old Trafford, and his situation has seen little improvement since the arrival of Erik ten Hag.

The Nerazzurri are now offering him an escape route from the Red Devils to resurrect his career. Van de Beek, 25, struggled while on loan at Everton last season, so a move away from the league might be the best option for him. Manchester United are likely to let him leave for a suitable price.

