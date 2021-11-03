Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils legend hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo critic; club advised to offload Paul Pogba in January, and more - 2nd November 2021

Manchester United will hope for another masterclass from Cristiano Ronaldo when they travel to the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday to face Atalanta. The Portuguese inspired a blistering comeback against the Serie A side on Matchday Three. So The Red Devils will need him to be at his best again on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Manchester United legend has hit back at Ronaldo’s critics. Elsewhere, The Red Devils have been advised to offload Paul Pogba in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 2nd November 2021.

Rio Ferdinand hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo critics

Rio Ferdinand has hit back at critics of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rio Ferdinand has hit back at critics of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese has been a revelation since rejoining Manchester United this summer. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has seven goals and one assist from ten games in all competitions for The Red Devils.

However, Ronaldo has received criticism for his off-the-ball work, or rather for the lack of it. There have also been talks that the Portuguese has hampered United’s playing style since returning to Old Trafford. With The Red Devils struggling in recent times, the criticism has been severe, and the former Juventus star has had to share the blame.

Rio Ferdinand takes on Cristiano Ronaldo's critics:



‘I’ve heard some talk and the only way I can explain it, is it’s blasphemy, when I heard some people talking about Ronaldo’s the reason why Man United aren’t going to be a success,’ Rio Ferdinand takes on Cristiano Ronaldo's critics:‘I’ve heard some talk and the only way I can explain it, is it’s blasphemy, when I heard some people talking about Ronaldo’s the reason why Man United aren’t going to be a success,’

However, speaking on Vive with FIVE, as relayed by The Express, Ferdinand slammed his former teammate’s doubters. The Englishman called the criticism a disgrace, and pointed out Manchester United have to play to Cristiano Ronaldo’s strengths.

"Listen, I've been seeing too much of it; don't talk like that. Please, it's a disgrace, absolute disrespect,” said Ferdinand. "To think that because he doesn't press, because he doesn't run as much as other people… that's not what he's there for. You play to people's strengths sometimes; you can do that when you've got a superstar in your team sometimes for certain clubs," said Ferdinand.

Manchester United advised to offload Paul Pogba in January

Noel Whelan has advised Manchester United to offload Paul Pogba in January.

Noel Whelan has advised Manchester United to offload Paul Pogba in January. The Frenchman’s current deal expires next summer, and he’s unwilling to sign an extension with the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan also said that Pogba has not lived up to expectations at Old Trafford.

“Even if you get £30 million, it’s £30 million towards another player. It’s £30 million into the club, a lot of money,” said Whelan.

“Has it been a good signing? No, it really hasn’t. He gets the performances for his national side, but he certainly hasn’t hit the heights of what we see playing for France in a Man United shirt,” said Whelan.

Everton urged to sign Jesse Lingard

Kevin Phillips wants Everton to sign Jesse Lingard.

Kevin Phillips wants Everton to sign Jesse Lingard. Speaking to Football Insider, the former Sunderland striker claimed the Manchester United star would be a good fit at Goodison Park.

“He’s so effective in the final third. He can finish. I think he’d be a big asset to any football club. A lot of Premier League teams will be looking at him, but he would fit in well at Everton. Geographically, it would make a lot of sense as well,” said Phillips.

