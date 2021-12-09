Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils legend not surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo's form; club plotting €85 million move for Barcelona midfielder, and more - 9th December 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for Manchester United’s game against Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the Champions League. The Red Devils could only manage a 1-1 draw in their final group game, in the absence of the Portuguese.

Park Ji-sung not surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo’s form since returning to Manchester United

Park Ji-sung is hardly surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo’s form since rejoining Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese returned to his alma mater to write another chapter in his illustrious career. The 36-year-old has hit the ground running, proving once again that age is just a number.

Ronaldo has scored 12 goals and set up two more in 17 appearances for The Red Devils across competitions. Interestingly, the Portuguese plundered six goals in five games in the Champions League, helping Manchester United top Group F.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be hungry for glory despite being 36. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s exploits have surprised many, but Park believes the Portuguese was always destined for greatness.

“It is not easy and very rare for a player to return to United after having spent the best years of his career there. But if this could happen to anyone, it would be to Ronaldo. I remember that he always kept the ball next to him, even in the dressing room." 🎙 Park Ji Sung:“It is not easy and very rare for a player to return to United after having spent the best years of his career there. But if this could happen to anyone, it would be to Ronaldo. I remember that he always kept the ball next to him, even in the dressing room." https://t.co/j1uKxYSIbo

Speaking to Goal, the Manchester United legend said that Ronaldo’s performances are a natural outcome of years of discipline.

“What I remember about him (Cristiano Ronaldo) was that he always had the ball next to him, even in the locker room, and right before he went onto the pitch,” said Park.

"People say his performances are amazing even now at 36 years of age, but, as a teammate who saw him doing all these things before, I believe that it's just a natural outcome, nothing surprising,” continued Park.

Red Devils plotting €85 million move for Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are contemplating an €85 million move for Frenkie de Jong, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Red Devils are tipped to sign a new midfielder next year, and have identified Frenkie de Jong as a possible target. Barcelona are tipped to offload the 24-year-old to address their financial woes.

Manchester United reportedly submitted a €55 million offer for the Dutchman, which was turned down by the Blaugrana. However, The Red Devils are now ready to test Barcelona’s resolve by returning with an improved offer.

Manchester United join race for Antonio Rudiger

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Antonio Rudiger, according to The Independent. The Chelsea defender’s current deal expires next summer, but he is yet to put pen to paper on an extension. The Red Devils are intrigued by the opportunity to sign the 28-year-old on a free transfer.

Manchester United want to bring in a new defender to address the inconsistent form of Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly. The Red Devils believe Rudiger would be a fabulous fit alongside Raphael Varane. However, the German defender has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

