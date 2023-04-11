Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils locked in battle for Adrien Rabiot; Jeremie Frimpong ready to move, and more - April 11, 2023

Manchester United face Sevilla on Thursday (April 13) in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals first leg. Erik ten Hag will be eager to pick up a win to bolster his team's chances of winning more silverware this season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are competing with Arsenal for the services of Adrien Rabiot. Elsewhere, Jeremie Frimpong is ready to arrive at Old Trafford. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 11, 2023:

Manchester United locked in battle for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot could move to the Premier League this summer.

Manchester United are competing with Arsenal for the signature of Adrien Rabiot, according to Tuttojuve via Football Talk.

The French midfielder is in the final months of his Juventus contract and is likely to become a free agent this summer. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old and are hoping to lap him up on a Bosman move at the end of the season.

Ten Hag signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro last summer, and both players have been tremendous for the Premier League giants. However, Manchester United lack cover in midfield, so Ten Hag wants to bring in Rabiot to address the issue.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a fabulous season with the Bianconeri, registering ten goals and four assists in 35 games. Rabiot's availability on a free transfer is the icing on the cake, but the Red Devils will have to battle the Gunners for his signature this summer.

Jeremie Frimpong ready to move

Jeremie Frimpong is wanted at Old Trafford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Jeremie Frimpong is ready to join Manchester United.

The Dutch right-back is a target for the Red Devils this summer. Ten Hag wants an upgrade on Diogo Dalot, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to leave. The United manager has added Frimpong to his wishlist ahead of the summer.

Speaking to United We Stand, Romano said that the player's agent recently had a fruitful meeting with the Premier League giants.

"There was a meeting between the agent of Jeremie Frimpong and Manchester United. The meeting was positive. He is one of the names they have in the list. The player would be happy to move," said Romano.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals and set up nine in 37 games across competitions this season for Bayer Leverkusen.

Wout Weghorst has 50-50 chance of staying at Old Trafford, says Dean Jones

Wout Weghorst is on loan at Old Trafford till the end of the season

Wout Weghorst has a 50% chance of signing a permanent deal at Manchester United, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Dutch forward arrived at Old Trafford on a six-month loan in January and has been a constant under Ten Hag. He has appeared in all 20 games since joining the Red Devils, starting in all but one of them.

While his off-the-ball work rate has been applauded, Weghorst's struggles in front of goal have also been well documented. The 30-year-old has scored just twice for Manchester United and set up three goals. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Dutchman could also play for Burnley next season.

"I'd probably give it 50%. United like him in this setup because they believe he's a big reason why Rashford has come into such top form this calendar year, but you've got to weigh that up with the fact that he doesn't score enough goals," said Jones.

He added:

"Also, he's a Burnley player, and they're about to be promoted back to the Premier League. They intend to fully weigh up that situation and have a chat with him about any options and considerations he might have for his personal career with them."

Ten Hag wants a new No. 9 this summer, so if Weghorst opts to stay, he will have to be content with a squad role.

Poll : 0 votes