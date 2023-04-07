Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils locked in talks for Jeremie Frimpong; Scott McTominay wants to leave, and more - April 7, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (April 8) at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag’s men will look to pick up all three points following their midweek win over Brentford.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are negotiating to sign Jeremie Frimpong this summer. Elsewhere, midfielder Scott McTominay has told the Premier League giants that he wants to leave at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 7, 2023:

Manchester United locked in talks for Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are engaged in talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong this summer, according to SportBILD via Caught Offside.

The 22-year-old has been impressive for Bayer Leverkusen this season, registering eight goals and nine assists in 36 games across competitions. His form has endeared him to the Red Devils, who remain keen to bolster their right-back position this summer.

Erik ten Hag wants an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot and has zeroed in on Frimpong. The Dutchman’s contract with Leverkusen runs out in 2025, and he's likely to cost around €50 million. United have been locked in negotiations for weeks as they look to bring Frimpong to Old Trafford this summer.

Scott McTominay wants to leave

Scott McTominay could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

Scott McTominay has informed Manchester United that he would like to leave if he drops further down the pecking order at Old Trafford, according to Football Insider.

The Scottish midfielder has struggled for chances this season under Ten Hag. The Dutch manager opted to rope in Christian Eriksen and Casemiro last summer, and the two have become automatic starters, reducing McTominay's game time.

The Dane’s injury in January opened up a window of opportunity, but Marcel Sabitzer’s arrival on loan in the winter jeopardised McTominay’s chances of regular football.

The 26-year-old is frustrated with the situation and wants to leave in search of regular minutes. Manchester United are expected to further bolster their options at the middle of the park in the summer, which could add more competition for places.

McTominay has appeared 34 times across competitions this season for the Red Devils, but most of them have been off the bench.

Erik ten Hag seeks consistency

Erik ten Hag has spoken out about the need for United to be consistent.

The Red Devils have been impressive at home this season but have fared poorly on the road, which hurt their chances in the league. Ten Hag’s men suffered a demoralising defeat at Newcastle United last weekend but returned to winning ways in midweek against Brentford.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Everton, the Dutchman urged his team to hold on to the club’s standards.

“It’s about demands, and so we have to match standards always. It is about culture, that you can only be a player for Manchester United when you match those standards. And you have to do it always – it’s not about (doing it) once, because players when you are not absolutely top, they can do it once,” said Ten Hag.

He added:

“But for a player who is playing in the top (leagues), so competing for trophies, competing to win the Premier League; you have to do it always, (be) consistent.”

Ten Hag also pointed out that Manchester United players must stand up and be counted.

“We have to do it every game, and that needs preparation, and it has to be the standard when you are playing for Manchester United. This is the demand, no ifs or buts, you have to do it, and take responsibility. A player has to deliver and be accountable,” said Ten Hag.

The Red Devils are fourth in the league after 28 games.

