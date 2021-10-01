Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not looking for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacement, former player urges club to sign PSG star, and more - 30th September 2021

Manchester United scripted another glorious European night at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Red Devils came back from 0-1 down to win 2-1 against Villareal in the Champions League group stages. All thanks to a spectacular Alex Telles equalizer and a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo in the dying minutes of the game.

Manchester United have no intentions of looking for a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ashley Young has urged the Red Devils to sign a PSG star.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 30 September.

Manchester United not looking for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacement

Despite Antonio Conte’s availability, Manchester United will stick with Solskjaer

Manchester United are not looking to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just yet, according to The Express via The Athletic. The Red Devils have hit a roadblock in recent games and have struggled to assert their influence in the league despite the presence of some heavyweights in the team. The Premier League giants have also exited the Carabao Cup and there’s a growing belief among fans that the Norwegian is not the right person to take the club forward.

However, the Manchester United hierarchy are ready to be patient with Solskjaer, having been impressed by the Norwegian’s all-around work at the club. The Red Devils have returned to their youth-centric roots under Solskjaer and are also playing entertaining football. The recruitment team has one eye on the future and there’s a long line of talented young players knocking at the door of the first team.

As such, Manchester United are ready to ignore alternatives to the Norwegian, despite the availability of stalwarts like Antonio Conte. The former Chelsea man is without a job after parting ways with Inter Milan this summer. Conte has an enviable CV, but it is not enticing enough for the Red Devils hierarchy at the moment.

Ashley Young urges Red Devils to sign Marco Verratti

Ashley Young wants Manchester United to sign Marco Verratti

Ashley Young believes Marco Verratti will be perfect for Manchester United. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the Englishman claimed the Italian midfielder has the ability to fill Michael Carrick’s big boots at Old Trafford.

“The Michael Carrick type has been missing for years. They haven’t gone out and replaced Michael Carrick. Don’t get me wrong – Fred and McTominay are good players but I don’t think there’s a Michael Carrick around” said Young.

“I was watching the PSG v City game yesterday and I think Marco Verratti is the closest one and nobody’s gone out to test the water to try to sign him. I think he would be an unbelievable signing for Manchester United” said Young.

Manchester United interested in Ghanaian prodigy

Manchester United are monitoring Ghanaian youngster Mizak Asante, according to The Hard Tackle via Ghana Soccer Net. The 15-year-old is among the most talented footballers to emerge out of Africa in recent times. The Red Devils have already registered an interest in Asante.

However, Manchester United will face competition from Manchester City for the player. The Red Devils are hoping their knack for nurturing young talent will tilt the tide in their favor.

