Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils make Sofyan Amrabat decision, club want Mason Greenwood exit, and more - May 30, 2024

Manchester United are putting together plans for a vital summer transfer window after failing to impress in the 2023/24 campaign. Erik ten Hag's team finished eighth in the Premier League but won the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have come to a decision regarding Sofyan Amrabat's future at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the English giants want to offload Mason Greenwood this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from May 30, 2024.

Manchester United make Sofyan Amrabat decision

Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have opted against a permanent move for Sofyan Amrabat this summer, according to Football Insider. The Moroccan midfielder joined the club from Fiorentina on loan last summer, but has largely failed to impress. Amrabat registered 30 appearances across competitions this campaign and enjoyed a strong finish to the season.

The 27-year-old was outstanding against Manchester City in the FA Cup final, which his team won, and his efforts have ignited talk of a permanent stay at Old Trafford. Amrabat recently expressed a desire to continue with the Premier League giants beyond the summer as well.

However, it now appears that the club will take a pragmatic approach to the situation as they look to streamline their squad for the upcoming campaign. The Red Devils reportedly have a £21.4m option to keep Amrabat permanently at the club but have decided against exercising it.

Red Devils want Mason Greenwood exit, says Fabrizio Romano

Mason Greenwood

Manchester United remain keen to offload Mason Greenwood this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The disgraced English forward spent the season on loan at Getafe, finishing with ten goals and six assists from 36 games across competitions.

However, Greenwood's future with the Red Devils remains up in the air, with the club unlikely to reintegrate him into the first team squad due to off-field issues. Recent reports have suggested that Borussia Dortmund are planning to sign the player this year, but Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru added that there's interest in the 22-year-old from clubs across the continent.

“There’s also been fresh speculation about Mason Greenwood as his loan with Getafe comes to an end. One name being mentioned in the media is Borussia Dortmund, but they are focused only on the Champions League final, so there’s nothing yet about new names,” Romano wrote.

He continued:

“Greenwood is attracting interest from Italy, England, Germany, Spain… it’s really open. For sure, Manchester United want to sell him on a permanent transfer so I think it will be difficult for Getafe to make it happen to keep the player.”

A recent report from The Daily Star stated that Atletico Madrid are planning a swap deal involving Greenwood and Joao Felix.

Manchester United yet to decide Casemiro price tag

Casemiro's time at Old Trafford could be over

Manchester United are yet to decide their asking price for Casemiro, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian midfielder has shown signs of regression this season and his future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

Casemiro remains heavily linked with a move away from the club, who are expected to invest in a younger replacement this summer. Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are ready to let the 32-year-old leave for €35m.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano stated that United haven't decided on a figure yet.

“I wanted to clarify some reports on Manchester United. We know there will be some players leaving the club this summer, with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial already confirming that they will leave on free transfers, but there will be some players sold as well,” Romano wrote.

He continued:

“My information remains that Manchester United are open to selling Casemiro in the summer. This remains clear, and although there have been reports of United wanting around €35m for the midfielder, I’m told the price tag will be decided soon. In any case, Casemiro could leave United in the summer transfer window, as there is interest from Saudi, though no formal proposals yet."

Casemiro's contract with the club runs until 2026.