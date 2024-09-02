Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils have Manuel Ugarte worry, club slammed for selling midfield ace, and more - September 2, 2024

Manchester United will have to get back to the drawing board after a disappointing start to the new season. Erik ten Hag's team have already lost three of their four games across all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte's debut for the Red Devils could be delayed. Elsewhere, the club have been slammed for offloading a midfielder this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from September 2, 2024.

Manchester United have Manuel Ugarte worry

Manuel Ugarte

Erik ten Hag has stated that it could be months before Manuel Ugarte makes his debut for Manchester United. The Uruguayan midfielder completed a move to Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Deadline Day.

Ugarte was identified as a replacement for Casemiro early in the summer, but the Premier League giants needed time to strike a deal with the Parisians. With Casemiro having a forgettable time against Liverpool on Sunday, fans are eager to see the 23-year-old take his place after the international break.

However, speaking after Sunday's defeat, Ten Hag insisted that Ugarte needs time to build his fitness.

“We have to build him [Ugarte] in the team and it will take time. It’s not like I am Harry Potter and that is what you have to acknowledge," said Ten Hag.

He continued:

"If you see Manuel Ugarte, he didn’t play so far in the season, not one match minute, and so he needs to build his fitness state and then we have to build him in the team. And then I am sure he will contribute to our level and he will be an important player, but that will take a couple of weeks, maybe even months.”

Ugarte has signed a five year deal that will keep him at Manchester United until 2029.

Red Devils slammed for selling Scott McTominay by former player

Scott McTominay

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has slammed the club for offloading Scott McTominay this summer. The Scottish midfielder joined Napoli on a permanent transfer last month, with the move apparently helping Red Devils sign Manuel Ugarte.

McTominay was in and out of the first team under Erik ten Hag and was no longer guaranteed first team start at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager has, however, hinted that the player's departure may have been due to PSR (Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules) reasons.

Speaking recently, as cited by Football 365, Matic insisted that it will be very difficult for the Premier League giants to replace McTominay.

“My opinion is that Man Utd made a mistake by selling Scott McTominay. Today it is difficult to replace a player like him. (Napoli manager Antonio) Conte is a smart man," said Matic.

McTominay rose through the ranks at Old Trafford, registering over 250 appearances for Manchester United till date.

Former player sends Erik ten Hag warning

Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has warned Erik ten Hag that he must get his act together soon to save his job. The Dutch manager has endured a disastrous start to the new season, despite investing a small fortune on the squad over the summer.

New minority owners INEOS have made multiple changes to the back room following their arrival earlier this year, but opted to keep their faith in Ten Hag. However, the Red Devils' recent performance is likely to raise some eyebrows in the club's hierarchy.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Neville warned that his former team must be in the mix for a top-four finish by the end of this year.

"But Erik ten Hag is going to have to get the club into a position sort of challenging the Champions League towards Christmas, or else he’s going to be in trouble. He knows that," said Neville.

Manchester United finished eighth in the Premier League last season, eight points behind Aston Villa on fourth.

