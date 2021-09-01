Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not in the market for a midfielder this summer, club confirm Cristiano Ronaldo arrival, and more - 31st August 2021

Manchester United have enjoyed a stellar summer so far and have already made impressive additions to their squad.

The Red Devils have started the new season well, winning two of their first three games. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now be looking to offload some of his fringe players.

Manchester United are not planning to bolster their midfield on deadline day. The Red Devils have completed a move for Cristiano Ronaldo and have also announced the departure of an attacker.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from August 31, 2021.

Manchester United not in the market for a midfielder this summer

Solskjaer could return for Declan Rice next summer

Manchester United will end the summer without adding to their midfield, according to The Express via The Athletic.

The Red Devils have been linked to quite a few targets in the last couple of weeks, but have not submitted a concrete offer for any of them. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had not prioritized additions to central midfield at the start of the summer.

Instead, the Norwegian opted to bolster the other areas of the park. The right-wing has been a bane for the Premier League giants for some time and the Manchester United manager addressed the issue by bringing in Jadon Sancho.

A defensive partner for Harry Maguire was also on Solskjaer's wishlist and Raphael Varane was signed as a result. Cristiano Ronaldo's availability was a cherry on the cake.

The Red Devils did enquire about Declan Rice but were let off by his astronomical price tag. However, the club remain interested in the player, and a move next summer is a possibility.

Solskjaer did briefly consider Ruben Neves but refrained from moving for the player after considering all options.

The Norwegian appears satisfied with the options in his squad, even though the general consensus is that the team needs an upgrade on Nemanja Matic in the defensive midfield position.

Fred and Scott McTominay have been used with varying degrees of success in the past couple of seasons, and it appears those two could continue their run in the team.

Red Devils confirm Cristiano Ronaldo arrival

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Old Trafford

Manchester United have officially confirmed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year deal, although the Red Devils will have the option of an additional year.

The Portuguese expressed delight at returning to his old hunting ground and promised to fight for trophies.

"Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday. I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again," said Cristiano Ronaldo.

Leeds United confirm signing of Daniel James

Daniel James has joined Leeds United this summer

Leeds United have confirmed the arrival of Daniel James at Elland Road. Manchester United are expected to receive £25 million for his services.

The Welshman was close to joining the Whites in 2019 before arriving at Old Trafford.

📞 The call has been answered! pic.twitter.com/u9j9YG5FUT — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 31, 2021

The arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo was expected to push James further down the pecking order. The Welshman has put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar