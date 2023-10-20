Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils offer €50 million for Javi Guerra; club sent Casemiro warning, and more - October 20, 2023

Manchester United lock horns with rock-bottom Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday (October 21) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team desperately need a win to turn their season around, having lost six times in 11 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils could be willing to offer €50 million for Javi Guerra. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have been warned that middielder Casemiro is no longer the player he once was.

On that note, let's take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 21, 2023:

Manchester United offer €50 million for Javi Guerra

Manchester United could offer €50 million for the services of Javi Guerra, according to Fichajes.

Central midfield remains an Achilles heel for Ten Hag. The Dutchman wants to address the issue next year and has his eyes on Guerra. The 20-year-old has been a revelation for Valencia, registering three goals and one assist in nine games across competitions this season.

His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag keen to add more creativity to the middle of the park. Guerra could be a fabulous option alongside Sofyan Amrabat or Casemiro in Ten Hag's setup at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants are even willing to offer a decent fee for the Spaniard, and their proposal could be enough to convince Valencia.

Red Devils sent Casemiro warning

Casemiro has struggled at Old Trafford this season.

Journalist Beth Tucker reckons Casemiro is no longer capable of playing as a single pivot in midfield. The Brazilian has been a shadow of his former self at Manchester United of late. The Red Devils have suffered as a result, struggling to control games.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Tucker said that Casemiro needs Christian Eriksen or Sofyan Amrabat by his side to help him out.

“I honestly think if you're going to play Casemiro to his best now, you've got to play someone there to help him look after the ball.

"Eriksen's legs aren't up to speed, but he at least looks after the ball, which is maybe why Casemiro looked a little bit better last year. Even with Amrabat coming in, you could potentially play them two together," said Tucker.

He continued:

“But there's no doubt, you can look at the stats, you can look back through the games that Casemiro has dropped off this season. He's also not tracking his runners, and his passing has been much sloppier.

"I think a lot of it is physical and mental fatigue, and at 31 years old, he’s being tasked to handle a whole midfield by himself. Honestly, I just don't know if he's up to it anymore.”

Amrabat arrived at Old Trafford on loan from Fiorentina this summer.

Mason Greenwood likely to leave Old Trafford next summer

Mason Greenwood left Old Trafford on loan this summer.

Manchester United are likely to offload Mason Greenwood next summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The English forward was sent out on loan to Getafe this summer following off-field issues.

Romano told Give Me Sport that Greenwood is unlikely to play for the Red Devils again.

"With Mason Greenwood, Manchester United's idea has always been to send him out on loan this season because there was basically no other option for a player who was not available for a long time.

"The only way was to negotiate a loan deal and then let him go in the summer of 2024," said Romano.

He continued:

"My expectations, speaking to some sources a couple of weeks ago right after he joined Getafe, is for Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United again in the summer of 2024. We will see if that is going to be on loan or permanent."

Greenwood has one goal and one assist in five appearances across competitions for the Spanish side this season.