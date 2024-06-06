Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils offer £51m for Ligue 1 star; club eyeing Milos Kerkez, and more - June 6, 2024

Manchester United are hoping to reclaim their heyday under new minority owners INEOS. The new management have initiated multiple changes behind the scenes and are looking ahead to an eventful summer of recruitment.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have submitted their opening offer for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 6, 2024:

Manchester United offer £51 million for Leny Yoro

Manchester United have offered £51 million to secure the services of Leny Yoro this summer, according to MARCA.

The French defender has earned rave reviews with his recent performances for Lille. Still only 18, Yoro has shown maturity beyond his years in the 2023-24 season, registering 44 appearances across competitions, starting 40.

Erik ten Hag is looking for a new defender this summer following Raphael Varane's departure. INEOS have implement a shift in tactics in the transfer market and want to target talented youngsters. Yoro fits the bill but is also wanted at Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils are hoping to beat the competition by moving early. They have submitted their opening offer for Lille to consider. Yoro's contract with the club expires in 2025, and he's likely to be on the move this summer.

Red Devils eyeing Milos Kerkez, says Fabrizio Romano

Milos Kerkez

Manchester United have set their sights on Milos Kerkez, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Erik ten Hag's team missed a specialist left-back in the 2023-24 season, as Luke Shaw was sidelined for much of the season with injuries.

Meanwhile, Tyrell Malacia was also absent for the entire campaign due to injury issues. Ten Hag is eager to address the position before the start of the new season and apparently has his eyes on Kerkez. The Hungarian full-back enjoyed a stunning campaign with Bournemouth and has turned heads at multiple clubs in England.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils have had their eyes on the 20-year-old for a while.

“I wanted to mention Milos Kerkez, a very good talent and one of the most interesting left-backs around Europe, doing very well after a fantastic season, making a great impact in the Premier League with Bournemouth,” wrote Romano

He continued:

“We already said in February, in March, that Man United were looking at left backs, and Milos Kerkez is one of the players they appreciate for that position."

The transfer guru also named Chelsea as a possible destination and added that the Cherries are likely to demand a premium for their prized asset.

“He’s not the only one, but is one of the options they are discussing internally and could be a solution for the summer transfer window. Also, Chelsea have scouted him, but at the moment there’s no direct contact," wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“Let me say that Bournemouth would ask for big, big money. They consider him a top player so it’s not going to be an easy deal.”

Kerkez could be a fine understudy to Shaw at Old Trafford.

Thomas Tuchel willing to take over at Old Trafford, says Fabrizio Romano

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is open to taking charge at Old Trafford this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The German manager parted ways with Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023-24 campaign and is looking for his next assignment.

Erik ten Hag's position at Manchester United is no longer secure following an underwhelming campaign. Tuchel has been linked with the Premier League giants for a while.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that the German manager is ready to return to England this summer.

"Thomas Tuchel would be really happy to return to the Premier League. And even if Manchester United won't play Champions League football next season, he's still very happy about the possibility of being Manchester United manager - or in general, to return to the Premier League in the near future," said Romano.

The transfer expert added that the Red Devils are reportedly considering their options behind closed doors, and an outcome is expected soon.

"So the options are for sure available there, but Manchester United are still discussing internally. It could be any moment, because they have already spent time reviewing everything internally," said Romano.

He continued:

"It wasn't just on the manager, it is also about the market, the injury situation, it was a terrible decision. Manchester United have decided to also review that and soon, it will be communicated."

Ten Hag made a strong case for himself after winning the FA Cup by upsetting Manchester City 2-1 in the final last month.