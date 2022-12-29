Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils opted against Cody Gakpo deal; club eyeing Napoli defender, and more - December 28, 2022

Manchester United secured a 3-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday to move within one point of fourth place Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. Goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred summed up a perfect night for new manager Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils opted against signing Cody Gakpo. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are interested in a Napoli defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 28, 2022:

Manchester United opted against Cody Gakpo deal

Cody Gakpo (left) has opted to move to Anfield.

Manchester United turned down the chance to sign Cody Gakpo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils were hot on the heels of the Dutch winger for a while. Gakpo was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer, but a move failed to materialise. The club were expected to target the player in January, but Liverpool have announced that they have won the race for the player.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United opted not to sign Gakpo, as they want a striker instead.

“Manchester United had the chance to sign Cody Gakpo for a long time, but they never made any bid or negotiation with PSV. The talks were only between agents and never club-to-club. Erik ten Hag had his name on his list, but Manchester United decided not to make a £40m bid for a winger in January,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“I’m told Manchester United want a striker, not a winger. They will decide with Erik ten Hag. They’ve held conversations with Jorge Mendes as with other English clubs about Joao Felix but it’s not their only option.”

Gakpo has appeared 24 times for PSV Eindhoven across competitions this season, scoring 13 goals and registering 17 assists.

Red Devils eyeing Kim-Min Jae

Kim Min-jae is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning to target Kim Min-jae, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Football Talk.

The South Korean defender has been rock-solid for Napoli since arriving last summer. The 26-year-old also left a lasting impression at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, prompting the Red Devils to take note.

Ten Hag already has a stellar defensive pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. However, the Dutch manager desires more competition for places in his team amid the poor form of Harry Maguire. Min-jae could be an asset for Ten Hag, thanks to his all-round abilities. Napoli are aware that their prized asset is generating attention from elsewhere and are working to tie him down to a new deal.

The South Korean has a £44 million release clause in his contract, which the Serie A leaders are looking to increase or remove. They're already in talks with the defender regarding a new deal. Manchester United, though, are planning to disrupt Napoli’s plans by targeting the player in January.

Manchester United prioritising new deal for Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot (left) is attracting attention from clubs around Europe.

Manchester United are desperate to tie Diogo Dalot down to a new deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese full-back has rediscovered himself under Ten Hag, relegating Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the bench. The player’s contract was about to run out at the end of the season, but the Red Devils have triggered a one-year extension.

Nevertheless, the Premier League giants are eager to end speculation regarding Dalot’s future by tying him down to a new deal. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the club will only target a new full-back if Wan-Bissaka leaves.

“From what I’m told, United have had many conversations with agents, but it depends on Wan-Bissaka. Their main priority at right-back is to sign a new deal with Diogo Dalot. So, they want Dalot to sign a new deal as soon as possible and then focus on signing a right-back,” said Romano.

Dalot has been an omnipresent figure under Ten Hag at Old Trafford this season.

