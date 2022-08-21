Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils optimistic about securing PSV Eindhoven forward; former player claims Marcus Rashford unhappy at Old Trafford, and more - August 20, 2022

Manchester United are hoping for a strong end to the summer transfer window. New manaer Erik ten Hag has brought in Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia so far but remains in the market for more additions.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are optimistic about their chances of securing a PSV Eindhoven forward. Elsewhere, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Marcus Rashford is unhappy at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 20, 2022:

Manchester United optimistic about securing Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United remain optimistic about their chances of signing Cody Gakpo, according to The Daily Telegraph via The Hard Tackle.

Ten Hag is desperate to improve his attack after a dismal start to the new season, losing his first two league games. The Dutchman desires a reunion with his former player Antony, but a move is proving to be difficult due to Ajax’s valuation of the player.

As such, Ten Hag has now turned his attention to Gakpo. The 23-year-oldDutch forward has been in fine form for PSV recently, registering 21 goals in 47 games across competitions last season.

He has already found the back of the net three times in six games this campaign. The player is open to moving to Old Trafford, although he recently penned a new contract keeping him at PSV till 2026. However, the Eredivisie side could be willing to let him go for a bid of at least £38 million.

Marcus Rashford unhappy at Old Trafford, says Gabriel Agbonlahor

Marcus Rashford has been a shadow of his former self recently.

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Marcus Rashford is unhappy at Manchester United. The English forward endured a difficult 2021-22 season, managing just five goals in 32 games across competitions. His fortunes have refused to improve this campaign.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that Rashford's move away from Old Trafford could be in the best interests of all parties involved.

“100 per cent (a move away is best for all parties). Rashford looks nowhere near the Rashford that I know. PSG must see a different Rashford at the moment because I don’t understand why they are even after him. He can’t get past a player; he’s shooting from crazy angles when there’s someone stood in front of him and blocking him,” said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“It just doesn’t look like his football intelligence is there at the moment. It’s baffling to watch, to be honest, how someone can lose confidence and quality so quickly. Maybe sometimes you need that new club to get that enjoyment back. He doesn’t look happy at Man United, not happy one bit.”

Rashford is yet to find the back of the net after two appearances this season. The 24-year-old has a year left in his current United contract.

Noel Whelan slams Red Devils for delaying transfer decisions

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has slammed Manchester United for their indecision in the transfer market. The Red Devils have struggled to secure their targets this summer and are in a race against time to improve their squad.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the club’s recent transfer decisions have been a knee-jerk reaction to the results in their opening two games.

“All these deals should have been done way before now. The longer you leave it, the more teams are going to put up their prices for players. They should have been in the door for pre-season,” said Whelan.

He added:

“Again, it’s just a mess. They’re doing all this business from a knee-jerk reaction to the two games – all just two weeks before the window shuts. They must have known what they needed at the end of last season. I don’t understand why they’re pricing themselves out of transfers by leaving it this late.”

Erik ten Hag secured the signature of Casemiro from Real Madrid this week in a deal worth £70 million. United have made their worst start to a league season in 101 years, and things could get worse, as they face 2019-20 winners Liverpool next on Monday (August 22).

