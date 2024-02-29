Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils plan Antony exit, Mason Greenwood eyeing return, and more - February 29, 2024

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (February 28) in the FA Cup fifth-round tie at Old Trafford. Casemiro scored the winner in the dying minutes of the game to set up a quarterfinal tie against Liverpool next month.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are ready to consider offers for Antony this summer. Elsewhere, Mason Greenwood wants to return to Old Trafford next season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from February 29, 2024.

Manchester United plan Antony exit

Antony’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end

Manchester United are willing to offload Antony for a suitable fee this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward has been a disappointment since his big-money (€100 million) move from Ajax in 2022.

Antony has dropped behind Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order this season and is no longer a first-team regular. He has made 27 appearances across competitions this season, starting 17 of them.

Speaking on The Debrief podcast, Romano insisted that the Red Devils remain open regarding the 24-year-old’s future.

“I think Man United will be quite open. In case they receive an important proposal then we could see this possibility for Antony. We’ll have to see what the player wants though, and what the situation will be in the summer,” said Romano.

The transfer guru also added that the Premier League giants appreciate Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

“I think it’s going to be a very big race for Michael Olise – Manchester United appreciate the player, but we have to wait for their new director to see what will be the budget, what will be the strategy. But it’s a player they like, for sure. Chelsea were also interested and close to signing him last summer, now there is a release clause so it’s going to be an interesting one for these clubs,” said Romano.

Olise has appeared 11 times across competitions for the Eagles this season, registering six goals and three assists.

Mason Greenwood eyeing return

Mason Greenwood has been quite impressive with Getafe

Mason Greenwood wants to return to Manchester United this summer and fight for his place in the team, according to Caught Offside. The disgraced winger was shipped off on loan to Getafe last summer and has been slowly regaining his mojo in Spain. Greenwood has registered seven goals and five assists from 25 outings across competitions for the La Liga club.

It was previously believed that the Englishman would never play for the Red Devils again, with the club expected to offload him at the end of the season. However, new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently stated that the jury is out on the 22-year-old’s future.

There’s considerable interest in the player’s services, with Barcelona reportedly keeping him under close watch. However, Greenwood wants to return to Old Trafford and win over fans with his football.

Red Devils ready to be patient with Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are willing to give Erik ten Hag time to implement his plans at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch manager is under pressure at the club following an underwhelming season so far. Multiple reports have stated that the Red Devils are already looking for his successor.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano rubbished those claims.

“The Manchester United manager situation has been making for some interesting headlines, with reports that INEOS are exploring replacements for Erik ten Hag and linking Roberto De Zerbi as a candidate,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“However, my understanding remains that there is nothing concrete to these kinds of stories – Man United are giving Ten Hag time and space to develop his football and his ideas, he also confirmed very good relationship with INEOS.

"He has to keep going at best level in the next three months, that’s obviously important. I’m sure in this time we’ll continue to have many stories about this, but for now nothing is happening.”

Rio Ferdinand recently said that Mikel Arteta could leave Arsenal should Manchester United come calling. However, Romano pointed out that such a situation is unrealistic.

“Some fans have also been asking me for my thoughts on Rio Ferdinand’s claim that Mikel Arteta would leave Arsenal to take the United job if they offered it to him. It’s Rio’s opinion and I respect that. But I don’t really like to enter into these kinds of debates or discussions – it’s purely hypothetical, nothing concrete or realistic,” wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“There’s nothing at all between United and Arteta, and my job is about concrete news and not hypotheses. Arteta’s full focus is only on Arsenal.”

Mikel Arteta also has admirers at Barcelona but is unlikely to leave the Emirates any time soon.