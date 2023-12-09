Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils plan Christian Eriksen exit; club not in talks for Jadon Sancho swap, and more - December 9, 2023

Manchester United host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday (December 9) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men arrive at the game buoyed by their impressive 2-1 midweek win over Chelsea in the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning to cash in on midfielder Christian Erik in January. Elsewhere, the club are not engaged in talks for a swap deal involving attacker Jadon Sancho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 9, 2023:

Manchester United plan Christian Eriksen exit

Christian Eriksen’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Manchester United are looking to cash in on Christian Eriksen in the winter, according to Football Insider.

The Danish midfielder joined the Red Devils on a Bosman move last summer and was a pivotal figure last campaign. However, he has dropped out of favour this season and is no longer a guaranteed starter. The 31-year-old has appeared 15 times across competitions this season, starting eight games.

The Premier League giants reckon Eriksen no longer has the ability to perform at the highest level and will listen to offers for him in January. Eriksen is currently out with a knee injury, and his contract with the club runs out in 2025.

Red Devils not in talks for Jadon Sancho swap

Jadon Sancho’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Manchester United are not in talks with Borussia Dortmund regarding a swap deal involving Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward is an isolated figure at Old Trafford following a controversial social media post criticising boss Erik ten Hag. A recent report from Sky Sports journalist Christian Falk said that the Red Devils are in talks with Dortmund to facilitate the 23-year-old’s return in exchange for Malen.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims.

“Malen is not happy with Dortmund, and he’s not happy to play on the wing because he wants to play as a central striker.

"United know this, but there’s also Timo Werner at Leipzig, Serhou Guirassy with a €17.5m release clause in his contract with Stuttgart – so there are multiple possibilities,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There have been many questions on a swap deal with Jadon Sancho, but, at the moment, guys, I’m told that there is no contact between Dortmund and United, so it’s very quiet.

"The Sancho situation is still not resolved, and so we need to wait. Let’s see if something is going to happen in January, but, as of now, Malen discussed internally – yes, swap deal – still not something concrete at the moment.”

Sancho remains banished from the first team and is linked with an exit this winter.

Mason Mount retains Erik ten Hag trust

Mason Mount arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag is confident that Mason Mount will come good at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United signed the English midfielder from Chelsea in a reported £55 million deal this summer, but the player has struggled. Mount has appeared 12 times across competitions – starting seven – and has registered a solitary assist.

The 24-year-old has dropped down the pecking order recently, and questions have been raised of his suitability to Ten Hag’s tactics. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano pointed out that the Dutch manager has publicly reiterated his faith on Mount.

“One former Chelsea player who is having a difficult time at Manchester United is Mason Mount, and an injury has complicated his position in recent weeks.

"But, guys, it’s important to say that in public Erik ten Hag confirmed again that he really wanted the player, that he trusted his analysis,” wrote Romano.

Romano added that Mount could eventually become a key player for Manchester United.

“Of course, there has been a difficult beginning to the season in general for Man United and for Mason Mount, but, obviously, he can still be an important player for the club, and Erik ten Hag believes he is part of the future for Man United,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“He’s happy with the behaviour of the player off the pitch, including trying to recover in the best and quickest way possible.

"Obviously, the club are expecting different things in the next month, but they want to wait for him and don’t want more pressure from the media regarding his selection or form.”

Mount is out with an injury and hasn’t been in action since the start of November.