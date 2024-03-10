Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils plan Raphael Varane exit; club backed to target Zinedine Zidane, and more - March 10, 2024

Manchester United secured a 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, March 9, at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted penalties, both won by Alejandro Garnacho.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning to cash in on centre-back Raphael Varane this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been backed to consider former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 10, 2024:

Manchester United plan Raphael Varane exit

Raphael Varane’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Manchester United are willing to consider offers for Raphael Varane this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The French defender has struggled to hold his place in the team recently, and there are concerns about his form and fitness.

Varane has appeared 27 times across competitions this campaign, starting 21, but is no longer first-choice at Old Trafford.

New minority owner Jim Ratcliffe reportedly wants to bring in a new defender this year and has his eyes on Lille’s 18-year-old sensation Leny Yoro.

The Premier League giants believe he can be an able replacement for Varane, who could subsequently be on his way this summer.

The 30-year-old’s contract with the Red Devils runs till 2026, and he has suitors in the Middle East.

Red Devils backed to target Zinedine

Zidane

Zinedine Zidane could be an option to replace Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United could consider Zinedine Zidane for the hot seat at Old Trafford, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils could be on the market for a new manager this summer amid the team’s poor form under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager has struggled to impress in his second season, and his future at the club remains up in the air.

Ten Hag's team are sixth in the league and are no longer guaranteed a top-four place. Zidane, meanwhile, is yet to take up his next assignment after two impressive stints with Real Madrid.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs also named former Chelsea manager Graham Potter among the candidates appreciated by INEOS.

“It would not remotely surprise me, speaking to sources, if Zidane is at least considered for the Man Utd job. We know there's a lot of admiration within the INEOS group for Potter, who was considered in the past for Nice. These kinds of names are normal to hear about. There's a lot of talk about Amorim for multiple clubs,” said Jacobs.

However, Jacobs added that Ten Hag still has ample chances of saving his job.

“However, the reality is that appreciating and thinking about names is just normal succession planning. It doesn't, at this stage, definitely mean that ten Hag is going. It might even put some welcome pressure on him to fight even harder,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Ten Hag still does have the ability to stay at Manchester United beyond the summer. He's just not being told it's a given, and he has to earn that right, which is why the next few weeks and months are important.”

Winning the FA Cup and qualifying for European football for next season could secure the Dutch manager’s position at Old Trafford.

Mason Mount unlikely to leave Old Trafford this summer

Mason Mount has struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

Mason Mount is unlikely to leave Old Trafford this summer, according to GIVEMSPORT.

The English midfielder joined Manchester United from Chelsea last summer and is already a forgotten man at the club.

Mount has suffered due to injuries this season, managing just 12 appearances. Even when fit, he has struggled to impress with the Red Devils, adding to speculation regarding his future.

However, it now appears that Manchester United are not planning to cash in on the 25-year-old come summer. The club hierarchy are confident that Mount will turn his career around at Old Trafford.

With the midfield likely to get a revamp this year, Mount could finally rediscover his mojo next season.