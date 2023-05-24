Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils planning to accelerate Harry Kane interest; club eyeing Marcus Thuram, and more - May 24, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday (May 25) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will be eager to protect his team’s impeccable home record this season and pick up a win against the Blues.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are preparing to step up their efforts to secure the services of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach hitman Marcus Thuram.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 24, 2023:

Manchester United planning to accelerate Harry Kane interest

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are planning to step up their efforts to sign Harry Kane this summer, according to The Guardian.

Erik ten Hag wants a new world-class No. 9 to spearhead his attack next season and has set his sights on the Englishman. The 29-year-old has consistently been among the finest strikers in the world, but his future remains up ahead of the summer.

Kane’s contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires in just over a year, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The situation has alerted the Red Devils, who are long-term admirers of the Englishman.

Ten Hag also has Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen on his wishlist, but the player’s exorbitant price tag makes a move unlikely. Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund is another name doing the rounds, but the 20-year-old cannot be expected to immediately become a first-team regular if he arrives.

That makes Kane the best option available right now, but prising him away from Tottenham could be tricky. Manchester United, though, are convinced that the 29-year-old’s arrival would help them mount a title challenge next season. As such, the Red Devils are planning to secure his signature as early as possible.

Red Devils eyeing Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Marcus Thuram, according to Calciomercato via Sport Witness.

The French striker is in the final months of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach and is not expected to sign a new deal. The Red Devils are planning to lap him up on a Bosman move at the end of the season.

Ten Hag remains keen to add more firepower to his frontline following the struggles of his current crop. Kane remains his priority target, but with Wout Weghorst likely to leave and Anthony Martial’s future also in doubt, a second striker could become a necessity.

Thuram’s availability on a free transfer and his goalscoring prowess makes the player a superb option. The 25-year-old has 16 goals and seven assists in 31 games across competitions this season. However, Manchester United face competition from Inter Milan for his signature.

Jadon Sancho running out of time at Old Trafford, says Dwight Yorke

Jadon Sancho has failed to impress this season.

Jadon Sancho is on borrowed time at Manchester United, according to club legend Dwight Yorke.

The English forward joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 with a huge reputation but has failed to live up to expectations. Sancho has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag and looks like a shadow of the player who lit up the Bundesliga.

His future remains up in the air ahead of the summer, with the Dutch manager further expected to bolster his attack this year. Speaking to The Mirror, Yorke said that Sancho’s transition at Manchester United hasn’t worked out.

“Yeah, it's one of a mystery, really. He had so much potential and hope for the likes of Manchester United. Huge investment, really did an amazing job when he was at Dortmund. Somehow the transition from there to Manchester hasn't really worked out in the way that we all thought it might for him,” said Yorke.

He continued:

“Really struggled, whether it's from a mental point of view, which seems to be well documented. He hasn't really really lived up to the price tag. So yeah, he's on borrowed time, I suppose, if you have to be fair in many respects. He hasn't really produced the goods that we expect him."

Alejandro Garnacho has exploded into the scene at Old Trafford this season and stolen Sancho’s thunder.

