Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not planning to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer; Juventus eyeing Anthony Martial as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, and more - 23rd September 2021

Manchester United were knocked out of the EFL Cup by West Ham United on Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made significant changes to his first eleven for the game, but despite dominating the game, the Red Devils failed to impress in front of goal.

Meanwhile, off the field, Manchester United's hierarchy are not looking to sack the club's Norwegian manager following the EFL Cup debacle. Juventus have identified a Red Devils star as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 23rd September 2021.

Manchester United not looking to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United.

Manchester United are not looking to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their shock exit from the 2021-22 EFL Cup, according to The Express via Eurosport.

The Norwegian’s tenure at Old Trafford has seen some highs and lows. But his inability to win silverware with the Red Devils has come back to haunt him. On Wednesday, the Premier League giants crashed out of the EFL Cup against West Ham United, raising fresh questions about Solskjaer.

The Norwegian has overseen impressive changes at the club since his arrival, and Manchester United have played some decent football under his tutelage. Their league form has been commendable, and the Red Devils have finished in the top three in each of his two full seasons. However, Solskjaer could begin to feel the heat at Old Trafford unless he gets his hands on silverware this season.

The Manchester United manager has assembled a team capable of fighting for the league title. Even though his job continues to be secure for now, Solskjaer will be assessed based on how United fare in the Champions League this season. United's performance in the tournament could determine Solskjaer's future at the club.

Juventus eyeing Anthony Martial as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Juventus are interested in Anthony Martial.

Juventus have identified Anthony Martial as the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Caught Offside via Don Balon. The Portuguese left Turin to join Manchester United this summer. The Bianconeri have struggled in Ronaldo's absence, and are currently 12th in the Serie A, with one win from five games.

Massimiliano Allegri has turned his attention to Martial as a solution to his woes. The Red Devils are ready to offload the Frenchman next year, having apparently lost their patience with the player. Martial made a rare start for United in midweek, but failed to impress again.

Raphael Varane is 'far better' than Ben White - Willam Gallas

Raphael Varane has impressed since joining Manchester United this summer

William Gallas believes it is silly to compare Raphael Varane and Ben White. Manchester United brought in the former Real Madrid defender this summer, while Arsenal signed White from Brighton and Hove Albion. That's because of the gulf in difference between the two players.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC William Gallas on White: "Its, difficult to understand why Arsenal spent £50m on a player who is yet to prove himself at the top level & at the same time Man Utd can spend £40m on Varane. You have to explain to me how its possible. Perhaps its partly because Ben White is English" William Gallas on White: "Its, difficult to understand why Arsenal spent £50m on a player who is yet to prove himself at the top level & at the same time Man Utd can spend £40m on Varane. You have to explain to me how its possible. Perhaps its partly because Ben White is English" https://t.co/WwMW72LTld

Also Read

Speaking to GentingBet, Gallas claimed that Varane is a class apart from White, saying in this regard:

“Varane is a different class player compared to Ben White. Ben White is still young. As I said, he hasn’t proved anything yet. I respect him. I don’t know him. I respect him. and I hope he'll be a great player, but he hasn’t proved anything yet. You can’t compare Ben White and Varane, I’m sorry."

Edited by Bhargav