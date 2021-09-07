Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils' plans for next summer revealed; club will pay Cristiano Ronaldo transfer fee in 5 instalments, and more - 6th September 2021

Manchester United have progressed quite well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent seasons. The Norwegian took over a club in turmoil and steadied the ship. The Red Devils have finished in the top three in their last two full seasons under Solskjaer, and are preparing for a title challenge in the current campaign.

Manchester United have already laid out plans for the summer of 2022. The Red Devils will pay Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer fee to Juventus in five instalments. On that note, let’s take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 6th September 2021.

Manchester United’s plans for next summer revealed

Erling Haaland remains Manchester United's top target for next summer.

Manchester United have already finalised their plans for the summer of 2022, according to The Express via ESPN.

The Red Devils enjoyed great success in the recently concluded transfer window. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set out to strengthen his right wing as well as central defence. The Norwegian roped in both his top targets Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, while also adding Tom Heaton to his roster.

Manchester United then confirmed the blockbuster arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo on deadline day to cap off a brilliant summer. However, the Red Devils have no intentions of resting on their laurels. Instead, Solskjaer is preparing to be similarly efficient next year, and has already communicated his requirements to the club's football director John Murtough. The Norwegian reportedly desires a midfielder and a world-class striker before the start of next season.

United are expected to reignite their interest in Erling Haaland when he becomes available for a cut-price deal next summer. The Red Devils could also explore the option of Harry Kane if an opportunity arises. The Premier League giants want a defensive midfielder too, with Declan Rice being Solskjaer’s preferred target.

Red Devils will pay Cristiano Ronaldo transfer fee in five instalments

Manchester United will pay Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer fee over five years.

Manchester United will pay Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer fee in five instalments over five years, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils signed the Portuguese from Juventus this summer in a €15 million initial fee with further €8 million in add-ons. The Bianconeri will receive the €15 million fee in five yearly instalments of €3 million till 2026. Of the €8 million add-ons, €5 million is easily achievable, while the remaining €3 million is a bit more complicated.

Manchester United will pay €15m guaranteed to Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo signing… but in five years. €3m per year until 2026, five different installments. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC



€8m add ons are also included. €5m potentially easy to reach, €3m more complicated. #Ronaldo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2021

Manchester United have already managed a coup by convincing their prodigal son to return home. The details of the business side of the deal only make it more impressive.

Edinson Cavani has agreed to leave Manchester United next summer

Edinson Cavani will join Boca Juniors next summer.

Edinson Cavani has agreed to join Boca Juniors next summer, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The Uruguayan will leave Manchester United at the end of his current deal, and move to the Argentinean giants to be closer to home. Cavani enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign for the Red Devils last season, scoring 17 times in 39 appearances across competitions.

Edinson Cavani switched to No. 21 so that Ronaldo could be No. 7 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3WYNJn6qNO — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 2, 2021

The Uruguayan recently won hearts by handing over the No. 7 shirt to Cristiano Ronaldo. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Edinson Cavani will be pivotal to his plans this season, and has convinced the player to sign a one-year extension this summer.

Edited by Bhargav