Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils have no plans to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract; club advised to end Adrien Rabiot pursuit, and more - August 14, 2022

Manchester United's woeful start to the season continued on Saturday as they crumbled to a 4-0 defeat at Brentford to drop to the bottom of the standings. New manager Erik ten Hag needs to quickly regroup before the key game against Liverpool next weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have no plans to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract this summer. Elsewhere, former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Alan Hutton believes Adrien Rabiot won't an upgrade on the current players at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 14, 2022:

Manchester United have no plans to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo contract

Cristiano Ronaldo remains eager to leave Old Trafford.

Manchester United have no plans to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract, according to Sky Sports.

The Portuguese has been yearning for a departure from Old Trafford this summer but has failed to generate interest from any top clubs around Europe. The 37-year-old endured another difficult outing against Brentford, and that could strengthen his resolve to leave the club this summer.

However, the Red Devils are not looking to offload Ronaldo. Recent reports suggested that the club are frustrated by the Portuguese’s attitude on the pitch. However, United have no plans to cash in on him this summer.

Alan Hutton advises Red Devils to end Adrien Rabiot pursuit

Adrien Rabiot is inching closer to Old Trafford.

Alan Hutton believes Adrien Rabiot won't be an upgrade on the current options in the Manchester United squad. The French midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past few days.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that Rabiot won't improve the Red Devils.

“I think there’s lots of players out there that get labelled with that (attitude problem). It can simply be down to the fact that you’re desperate to play football at the club you’re at. When you’re playing, you love the manager, and when you’re not, you dislike him,” said Hutton.

He added:

"Everybody’s the same. If he’s coming in to play, I’m sure he’ll be happy with that, but I don’t really see it as much of an upgrade from what they have, that’s the thing.”

He continued:

“I’ve seen them linked with Marko Arnautovic; are these Manchester United players? I’m not so sure. Are they going to make them better at this moment in time? I’m not so sure. I don’t think he’s (Rabiot's) any better than what they have. It’s an interesting couple of signings they’re looking at, but I don’t think they’re at the level Man United want to get to.”

Rabiot wants to leave Juventus this summer in search of regular football. He could be available for £19 million.

Tyrell Malacia eager to secure first-team berth

Tyrell Malacia arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Tyrell Malacia has spoken of a desire to become a first-team regular at Manchester United. The Dutch full-back joined the Red Devils this summer and has been quietly impressive so far.

Speaking to Viaplay after the defeat on Saturday, Malacia said that the rebuilding at Old Trafford would take time.

“Of course, it is a difficult situation. We are building something, but it is not yet going the way we want it to go. There are a lot of new things; there is a new trainer. That takes time. The things we get from we try to implement the trainer. That does not always work, no,” said Malacia.

He added:

“We all made a mistake today. We are one team. We have to move on as soon as possible. You have to ask the trainer about that. It’s something between me and the trainer; we discuss that together. I’m fit. I don’t come here to sit on the bench. I always want to play, of course. When my time comes, I will definitely be there.”

Malacia replaced Luke Shaw at half-time against Brentford and was one of the better United players on the pitch.

