Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils plotting swap deal for Inter Milan star, club interested in Croatian midfielder, and more - 2nd October 2021

Manchester United stuttered to a 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils took the lead in the first half but failed to gather all three points as the Toffees scored the equalizer after the break.

Manchester United are plotting a swap deal for an Inter Milan star. The Red Devils are interested in a Croatian midfielder whose current deal expires next summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 2 October 2021.

Manchester United plotting swap deal for Milan Skriniar

Manchester United are plotting a swap deal with Inter Milan for Milan Skriniar

Manchester United are plotting a swap deal with Inter Milan involving Donny van de Beek and Milan Skriniar, according to The Hard Tackle via Inter Live. The Red Devils are ready to offload the Dutchman, who looks frustrated with life at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants more steel in his backline and is planning to add the Slovak international to his roster.

Skriniar is an indispensable part of the Nerazzurri team at the moment. He has forged a stellar partnership with Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni at the heart of the backline. Manchester United are hoping to prise away the player in January, using Inter Milan's interest in van de Beek. The Dutchman has struggled to break into the Red Devils starting eleven and wants to leave Old Trafford.

Inter Milan are among the clubs interested in his signature and Manchester United are proposing a swap deal that suits both parties. However, the Nerazzurri value Skriniar at €60m. So the Red Devils might have to fork out a player-plus-cash deal for the move to materialize.

Red Devils interested in Marcelo Brozovic

Manchester United are interested in Marcelo Brozovic

Manchester United are interested in Marcelo Brozovic, according to The Hard Tackle via Gazetta Dello Sport. The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield next year and have identified the Croatian as an option to explore. Brozovic is in the final 12 months of his current contract with Inter Milan and is yet to agree an extension.

The Croatian's representatives have begun negotiations with the Nerazzurri. However, Brozovic wants €6m per year in wages, which the Serie A giants cannot afford. Manchester United are ready to take advantage of the situation but will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Brozovic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on Donny van de Beek frustration

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged Donny van de Beek to win back his position in the team

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged Donny van de Beek to win back his position in the team. The Manchester United manager also pointed out it was only natural for the Dutchman to be frustrated.

"Donny was ready to come on [against Villarreal], as all the players should be" said Solskjaer

"Alex (Telles) was coming off as a left-back, and Fred did that job well, so I understand the frustration. Every player is keen to play. That’s got to be built into energy and some determination for when you get on and then show me. That is not just Donny; that is all the players" said Solskjaer.

utdreport @utdreport Solskjær: "Donny [van de Beek] was ready to come on [against Villarreal]. I've been a sub more than anyone in this club probably - I must have a record appearance as a sub - and you have to be ready all the time. I've been unhappy a few times." #mulive Solskjær: "Donny [van de Beek] was ready to come on [against Villarreal]. I've been a sub more than anyone in this club probably - I must have a record appearance as a sub - and you have to be ready all the time. I've been unhappy a few times." #mulive

