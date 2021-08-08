Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils preparing for 3rd big signing; club receive setback in chase for French midfielder, and more - 7th August 2021

Manchester United ended their pre-season on a high after demolishing Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils were quick off the blocks, going ahead in the eighth minute through Mason Greenwood. Harry Maguire doubled their lead seven minutes later before Bruno Fernandes turned in an exquisite free-kick to make it 3-0 in the 29th minute. Diogo Dalot scored Manchester United’s fourth goal of the night in second-half injury time to sum up a comfortable night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

The Norwegian will be hoping for a few more additions to the team this summer, with the Red Devils already preparing to bolster a few other positions in the team after landing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 7 August 2021.

Manchester United looking for another big signing

Ruben Neves

Manchester United are preparing for a third significant signing this summer, according to The Express via Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils have already brought in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid so far, while Tom Heaton has joined on a free transfer. However, Football Director John Murtough is working to ensure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets at least one more big addition before the end of the month.

It is not clear which player Murtough is targeting, but Manchester United are currently linked with reinforcements in midfield and the right full-back position. The Red Devils are interested in Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid, while they are also keeping tabs on Eduardo Camavinga.

A move for Kieran Tripper also remains a possibility, with Solskjaer eager to add competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the squad. If Manchester United manage to secure any one of these stars, the Norwegian will be a happy man.

Red Devils receive setback in pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United have received a blow in their pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga. According to The Express, the French midfielder has decided to stay at Rennes this season.

The Red Devils had made the 18-year-old a priority target, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of the opinion that Camavinga would be an upgrade on the current set of defensive midfielders at the club.

📝 | #mufc would like to sign Eduardo Camavinga, but the player's decision is unclear [@mohamedbouhafsi]

The Frenchman’s contract situation makes him a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice, even though Camavinga prefers a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Rennes remain eager to offload him this summer, but it looks like the Frenchman is not going anywhere right now.

Newcastle United leading the race for Axel Tuanzebe

Axel Tuanzebe

Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Axel Tuanzebe on loan, according to The Hard Tackle via Football Insider.

The Englishman is expected to drop down the pecking order at Manchester United after the arrival of Raphael Varane. The Red Devils are eager to secure him first-team opportunities elsewhere. Aston Villa are interested in his signature, but the Magpies are now the frontrunners in the race for Tuanzebe.

Newcastle are ready to guarantee Tuanzebe a place in the starting eleven, which has turned the tide in their favour. United want the Magpies to cover his entire salary, and could also demand a hefty loan fee, though.

