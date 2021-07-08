Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils preparing £43m offer for Raphael Varane, club very close to completing move for French sensation, and more - 7th July 2021

Manchester United are planning to overcome the final hurdle to success in the upcoming season, after coming very close in the recent campaign. The Red Devils reached the final of the UEFA Europa League but were undone by a rigid Villarreal side who won the trophy on tie-breakers.

It was a harsh reality check for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who remains determined to get his club back to its glory days.

Manchester United have already secured the services of Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton. The Red Devils are now set to turn their attention to their defense and midfield.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United stories from 7 July 2021.

Manchester United preparing £43m offer for Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane

Manchester United are preparing a £43m offer for Raphael Varane, according to The Express. The Red Devils are planning to team the Frenchman with Harry Maguire at the back and have put all their efforts into securing his signature.

Varane has entered the final year of his contract and has turned down Real Madrid’s offer for renewal, as he desires a fresh challenge.

Manchester United are preparing a bid of €50m for Raphaël Varane. It’s an interesting offer for the Real Madrid management as they will ask for at least that amount. #MUFC [El Mundo] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 7, 2021

If the situation does not improve, Los Blancos might have to sell the Frenchman to avoid losing him for nothing next summer. Manchester United are ready to test the La Liga side’s resolve by submitting a £43m bid for the player.

The report also adds that the bid would interest Real Madrid, whose valuation of the Frenchman matches the offer. It was previously believed that PSG had Varane on their radar, but the Ligue 1 giants’ interest has cooled down since they secured Ramos.

Red Devils very close to completing move for French sensation

Eduardo Camavinga (L)

Manchester United are very close to their third signing of the summer, with Eduardo Camavinga's deal only a step away, according to The Hard Tackle via Rudy Galetti. The Red Devils have submitted an official bid for the Frenchman and the two clubs are engaged in negotiations to conclude the move.

Camavinga’s current contract expires next summer and since he’s reluctant to sign an extension, Rennes may be ready to offload him on a cut-price deal. Manchester United were previously considering a move in the range of €30m. The Frenchman could become a long-term successor to Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford.

Nemanja Vidic praises Manchester United star

Harry Maguire

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic has heaped praise on Harry Maguire in a recent interview. The Red Devils have struggled with defensive issues since the Serbian’s departure. However, the Englishman’s arrival has steadied things up at Old Trafford.

Speaking to The Athletic, Vidic gave Maguire a rating of 8 out of 10.

“When I look at Maguire I see a defender who is good at everything, 8/10 at everything. He’s not as good on the ball or as fast as Rio Ferdinand was for example, and he doesn’t tackle or head like I did. But he has quality across his game. He’s fast enough, he’s strong enough, he can jump and play the ball, his positioning is fine,” said Vidic.

